2022 SCHSL First-Round Basketball Playoff Pairings
2022 SCHSL First-Round Basketball Playoff Pairings

WEDNESDAY

CLASS A

UPPER STATE

Branchville at McBee, 7 p.m.

GSSM at Southside Christian, 7 p.m.

LOWER STATE

Palmetto Scholar at East Clarendon, 7 p.m.

Allendale-Fairfax at Lake View, 6:30 p.m.

Timmonsville at Estill, 7 p.m.

Whale Branch at Carvers Bay, 7 p.m.

Hemingway at Military Magnet, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Bowman at Hannah-Pamplico, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

UPPER STATE

Cheraw at Saluda, 7 p.m.

LOWER STATE

Chesterfield at Marion, 7 p.m.

York Prep at Latta, 7 p.m.

Lee Central at Wade Hampton (H), 7 p.m.

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Kingstree, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

LOWER STATE

Marlboro County at Oceanside Collegiate, 5:30 p.m.

Manning at Bishop England, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

LOWER STATE

May River at South Florence, 7 p.m.

West Florence at James Island, 7 p.m.

Lucy Beckham at Hartsville, 6 p.m.

Darlington at Bluffton, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS

3A

LOWER STATE

Marlboro County at Oceanside Collegiate, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

CLASS A

UPPER STATE

GSSM at Wagener-Salley, 7 p

LOWER STATE

St. John’s at Carvers Bay, 7 p.m.

Lake View at Estill, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Bowman at Hannah-Pamplico, 7 p.m.

Hemingway at Whale Branch, 7 p.m.

Timmonsville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt, 7 p.m.

East Clarendon at Baptist Hill, 7 p.m.

Bridges Prep at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.

2A

UPPER STATE

Cheraw at Saluda, 7 p.m.

LOWER STATE

Central at Kingstree, 7 p.m.

Chesterfield at Mullins, 7 p.m.

Latta at Barnwell, 7 p.m.

Lee Central at York Prep, 7 p.m.

Timberland at Marion, 7 p.m.

3A

LOWER STATE

Manning at North Charleston, 7 p.m.

4A

LOWER STATE

Coleton County/ Aiken at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Darlington at James Island, 7 p.m.

Hilton Head Island at Hartsville, 7 p.m.

Airport at West Florence, 7 p.m.

SCHSL LOGO
