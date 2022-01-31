55 YEARS AGO TODAY: First Super Bowl

Coach Hank Stram's odd-spaced blocking and his changing defenses appeared to bother the Packers in the first half, although Starr usually was able to find his target with a pass when he needed yardage.

Once the Packers began to apply the big pressure on Dawson, the game broke wide open. Lionel Aldridge and Ron Kostelnik got Dawson for an 8-yard loss in the second period, the only time he was smeared in that half. But in the second half, Henry Jordan, Willie Davis, Kostelnik and the blitzing Lee Roy Caffey dragged him down in key situations.

The Packers were two-touchdown favorites going into this first meeting of NFL and AFL champions after the merger of last June. Although the two leagues will meet every year for a world championship in a Super Bowl, they will continue to go their own ways during the regular season until 1970.

TEAM RECORD

As Green Bay already had won about $8,500 for beating Dallas two weeks ago for the NFL championship, this triumph boosted the postseason earnings for two games to $23,500, an all-time record for a team event. The old high was $12,794 by the winning Los Angeles Dodgers in the 1963 World Series.