A.C. Flora captures Anderson Bros. Bank title; Trinity 3rd
PREP GOLF

A.C. Flora captures Anderson Bros. Bank title; Trinity 3rd

040721-fmn-sports-glf-p1.jpg

The team from A.C. Flora High School shot a two-day total of 588 to win the 21st Anderson Brothers Bank Invitational, which concluded Tuesday at the Country Club of South Carolina.

 ANDERSON BROTHERS BANK PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – A.C. Flora rallied Tuesday at the Country Club of South Carolina to finish with a two-day score of 588 and the overall title in the 21st Anderson Brothers Bank Invitational.

The Falcons won by four strokes over Oceanside Collegiate (592). Trinity Collegiate Blue finished third (595). Oceanside was tied with Lexington for the overall lead after day one, and the Titans were two-time defending tournament champions.

The All-Tournament team consisted of Oceanside’s Waymon Thomas, who also won individual medalist with a 138. Trinity’s Gene Zeigler, who shot a 76 on Monday at Florence Country Club, finished with an overall score of 142 alongside Oceanside’s Logan Lutz and Flora’s Adan Hunt.

Aynor’s Braedan Barnett shot 144, and West Florence’s Jack Seward, competing as an individual, also shot 144 to make the squad.

040721-fmn-sports-glf-p2.jpg

Thomas
