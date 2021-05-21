Aaron Stevens hired as South Florence boys' basketball coach.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three weeks after earning his master’s degree, Aaron Stevens was not sure about his future. But he wanted coaching to be in it.
Just so happened, South Florence’s boys’ basketball coaching position opened, and the 2015 West Florence graduate has it. He replaces Christian Savage, who resigned in April.
“I’m really excited,” Stevens said. “It’s been a good day.”
Stevens is originally from Virginia. His family moved from Texas to Florence when he was in the seventh grade.
Stevens played two years on JV, then on varsity at West under then-coach Pete Ellis as a reserve shooting guard.
“I think I’m going to be a little bit better of a coach than I was a player,” Stevens said. “We had a good team, and I learned a ton from Pete Ellis. They were four great years of my life.”
Then at Clemson, Stevens started to see what he wanted to do.
“I knew I wanted it to be in the realm of sports,” Stevens said.
So Stevens joined Clemson’s men’s basketball as a student manager in a capacity he had for three years. Then he spent his final two as a student assistant under Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell.
“I fell in love with (Brownell’s) approach to it, and the coaching side of sports,” Stevens said. “I learned a ton from him. No. 1, I learned just how to build a team. He built a great culture out there at Clemson, a culture of commitment and a culture of connectivity. He’s really focused on the relationship with players. That’s something I want to bring here to South Florence. I want it all to be one moving piece, that family environment that they talk about at Clemson; I want to run that here.”
As a graduate assistant, Aaron assisted in player development, scouting, video breakdown and analysis, practice planning, recruiting, and overall day-to-day operations. Aaron was a part of two NCAA tournament appearances including a Sweet 16 run. Additionally, Coach Stevens was on staff for a World University Games Gold Medal in 2019. At Clemson, Coach Stevens earned his bachelor’s degree in business management and his master’s in athletic leadership.
“We are happy to have Coach Stevens joining our coaching staff at South Florence High School,” South athletic director Cody Slaughter said. “His passion for the game of basketball and developing young basketball players was evident throughout the interview process. His knowledge of the game and ability to teach the game will do wonders for the development of our student-athletes who will be a part of our basketball program. His connections in the college coaching ranks are especially valuable to the members of our basketball program and their future in the sport. The future of the South Florence basketball is bright.”