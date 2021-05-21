Aaron Stevens hired as South Florence boys' basketball coach.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three weeks after earning his master’s degree, Aaron Stevens was not sure about his future. But he wanted coaching to be in it.

Just so happened, South Florence’s boys’ basketball coaching position opened, and the 2015 West Florence graduate has it. He replaces Christian Savage, who resigned in April.

“I’m really excited,” Stevens said. “It’s been a good day.”

Stevens is originally from Virginia. His family moved from Texas to Florence when he was in the seventh grade.

Stevens played two years on JV, then on varsity at West under then-coach Pete Ellis as a reserve shooting guard.

“I think I’m going to be a little bit better of a coach than I was a player,” Stevens said. “We had a good team, and I learned a ton from Pete Ellis. They were four great years of my life.”

Then at Clemson, Stevens started to see what he wanted to do.

“I knew I wanted it to be in the realm of sports,” Stevens said.

So Stevens joined Clemson’s men’s basketball as a student manager in a capacity he had for three years. Then he spent his final two as a student assistant under Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell.