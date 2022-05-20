After close, runner-up finish at lower state, Wilson's Melvin Gordon wants to win Class 4A 100 meter final

FLORENCE, S.C. − West Florence’s Jamari Benton won the most recent 100 meters at lower state, evening the season rivalry with Wilson’s Melvin Hunter at two wins apiece.

It’s possible whoever breaks that tie will become the South Carolina High School League’s Class 4A state champion Saturday at Spring Valley High School.

Benton will be seeded first after his West school-record 10.68 at lower state. And, Hunter is seeded second with his Saturday time of 10.70, which tied the Tigers’ 100 record (also held by Keeno Dargan, set in 2006).

How competitive are these two? It was Gordon won the Region 6-4A meet with a time of 10.83 (Bennett was second at 10.92).

Two heat races will be ran for Saturday’s 100 final (Benton and Hunter are in same heat), and the fastest of the combined 16 runners will be state champion.

Hunter, who plans to sign and continue his track career at Claflin, said the adrenaline from Saturday’s close finish has him wanting more.

“I want to just keep pushing,” Gordon said. “A performance like that proves I have a chance to win it all.”

Gordon, who is in his first state final in the 100 (Bennett won the Class A state 100 championship last year for Timmonsville) was encouraged by his coaches to try track after showing his speed in P.E. classes. Gordon did not join the Tigers’ track program until last year.

A showdown with Bennett is not something Gordon shies away from.

“I love those short, adrenaline races,” Gordon said. “I love competing with the fastest runners. I’m a very competitive guy, so this is my favorite event. I’ve got to come back and beat (Bennett).

Gordon's Wilson running coach, Valerie Paul, said he voices confidence before meets.

“He might be a jokester, but he actually came in my class before the lower-state race, and he said he’d run 10.7,” Paul said. “And, that’s exactly what he did. He never ceases to surprise me.”

But Gordon made no time predictions for Saturday’s state final.

“He just said he’s going to win,” Paul said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.