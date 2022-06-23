Aiken's Miles Eubanks wins SCGA Junior Championship

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Miles Eubanks couldn't hide his excitement. After winning the South Carolina Junior Golf Association Junior Championship, he raced to the scorer's tent.

No matter the Aiken golfer still had a golf bag over his shoulders. The only things stopping him from running were countless congratulatory handshakes and hugs.

"It was crazy," said the rising South Aiken High School senior who has committed to play at the College of Charleston. "I've never experienced anything like it. I was so nervous. I had such a great time with the boys and just grinded throughout."

Eubanks started Thursday's final round at Florence Country Club tied for fifth, three shots behind leader, Luke Sullivan. But Eubanks let go of the pressure that had thwarted past chances at special wins.

"That's all I thought about," said Eubanks, who finished Thursday's final round with a tournament-low 64 and won with an overall, 11-under-par score of 202. "I had put myself in those places before, and then I would become sort of a head case. Today, I just thought I should have fun and see what happens."

Eubanks' nine birdies Thursday are proof he had plenty of fun. His 15-foot putt for birdie on Hole No. 1 was just the start. Two bogeys were all that kept him from finishing Thursday with a 9-under 62.

Eubanks had three birdies at the turn, including one at No. 9. Then, a birdie at 10 became his launching pad to the championship.

"On that drive at No. 10, I hit about three feet short of the green," Eubanks said. "After finishing the front nine at 2 under, I was like, 'I think I can get this.'"

Eubanks responded with birdies at 12 and 13, and then birdied three out of his final four holes. At No. 18, he faced a three-foot putt for the win.

Only then, it involved more factors than fun.

"I was shaking so much over the putt," Eubanks said. "I could barely put it down and line it up. But whatever happened, happened."

It went in, and Eubanks won the biggest tournament of his life.

"I didn't play too good in the state high school tournament, to be honest (for South Aiken)," Eubanks said. "But it's all a learning experience. You take what you get and move on."

Mitchell McNeill finished second with a 207. Tying for third at 208 were Dallas Johnson and Adam Hunt. Sullivan, fell out of contention with Thursday's 76 and tied for eighth (211). And last year's SCGA Junior champion, Rowan Sullivan, carded a final-round 73 and tied for fifth (209).

The highest local finisher was Florence's Pake June, who carded a 68 Thursday and also tied for fifth. June, and the rest of the tournament's top eight, will represent South Carolina in the 47th annual Georgia-South Carolina Junior Team Matches July 29-31 at Savannah (Ga.) Golf Club.

