All 3 phases shine as Post 1 routs Dalzell-Shaw in playoff opener

In fact, the only drama of the night was whether Jordan would no-hit the Jets. He flirted with a no-hitter against Murrells Inlet last week and was clean through 4 1/3 innings against Dalzell-Shaw when Peyton Godwin’s infield grounder wound up being just slow enough for him to reach first base safely.

“Robbie obviously did what he’s done for us – especially this year, but for the last three years,” Urquhart said. “… He did an outstanding job.”

George Derrick Floyd, Parker Winfield and Jacob Adams led the offensive charge as Post 1 scored at least four runs in every inning. All three finished with four RBI while Floyd and Winfield came through with big blasts. Floyd hit a three-run homer in the third and wound up going 3 for 3. Winfield followed with a grand slam in the fourth.

Adams wound up 2 for 4 and scored three runs along with Kody Hanna. Hanna was hit by a pitch twice, including once with the bases loaded. D.P. Pendergrass, Hunter Herlong, Noah Carter, Owen Taylor, Floyd and Winfield scored two runs each.

Florence was also able to take advantage of two errors, four wild pitches, nine walks and four hit batsman by Post 175 pitching.

