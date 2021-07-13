All 3 phases shine as Post 1 routs Dalzell-Shaw in playoff opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart was admittedly a little preoccupied with his team’s hitting entering Monday’s American Legion state playoffs.
Florence’s squad had been off for four days following what Urquhart described as three “really good games offensively” against Murrells Inlet. So a little extra prep work in the batting cages was scheduled prior to taking the field against Dalzell-Shaw.
“That was something we talked about before the game,” Urquhart added. “Keep that same momentum.”
The result was Florence’s highest offensive output of the season in a 20-0 victory over the Jets in five innings at Legion Field. Post 1 (23-2) took a 1-0 lead in the best of three series over Dalzell (2-16), and Game 2 was scheduled for Tuesday evening in Dalzell.
“Swung the bats extremely well,” Urquhart said of his squad’s 10-hit attack. “… Proud of the guys, but whether it’s 1-0 or 20-0, we’ve got to take care of business (Tuesday). I mentioned earlier in the week that in a best-of-three, anything can happen.”
Florence was dominant in all three phases of the game Monday – playing sound defense in the field and getting another strong performance from Robbie Jordan on the mound. The right-hander struck out eight and walked one in five innings.
In fact, the only drama of the night was whether Jordan would no-hit the Jets. He flirted with a no-hitter against Murrells Inlet last week and was clean through 4 1/3 innings against Dalzell-Shaw when Peyton Godwin’s infield grounder wound up being just slow enough for him to reach first base safely.
“Robbie obviously did what he’s done for us – especially this year, but for the last three years,” Urquhart said. “… He did an outstanding job.”
George Derrick Floyd, Parker Winfield and Jacob Adams led the offensive charge as Post 1 scored at least four runs in every inning. All three finished with four RBI while Floyd and Winfield came through with big blasts. Floyd hit a three-run homer in the third and wound up going 3 for 3. Winfield followed with a grand slam in the fourth.
Adams wound up 2 for 4 and scored three runs along with Kody Hanna. Hanna was hit by a pitch twice, including once with the bases loaded. D.P. Pendergrass, Hunter Herlong, Noah Carter, Owen Taylor, Floyd and Winfield scored two runs each.
Florence was also able to take advantage of two errors, four wild pitches, nine walks and four hit batsman by Post 175 pitching.