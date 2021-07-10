All in the Jordan family with Florence Post 1 baseball

But Robbie is the latest Jordan to try for a state championship ring. And if Florence does make a run and win state, Robbie will be the first Jordan to be a part of that.

“It’d be really cool to win a state title,” said Robbie, a recent Florence Christian graduate who has signed to continue his baseball career at Francis Marion University. “Every year, that’s the goal. I think being able to win a state title in my third year on the team would be something special to have memories of as I grow up and look back upon that.”

Robbie will certainly be a key after flirting with a no-hitter in last week’s start against Murrells Inlet. He enters the playoffs with a 5-0 record and .62 ERA during 34 innings of work.

“His velocity is up, which is a product of being a senior, and he has tremendous maturity," Urquhart said. "He doesn’t get discouraged by a bad call or bad pitch. His control has improved tremendously. He has walked maybe five batters all summer. If you have a guy who can throw upper-80s and has three good pitches and shows maturity on the mound, he can give you a chance to win."

Of course, Robbie's father and grandfather were Post 1 infielders. For advice particular to his position, he also seeks out his uncle, who was also coached by Urquhart.