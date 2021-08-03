All of this year's SCHSL football finals will be at Benedict College

FLORENCE, S.C. -- All five of this year's SCHSL state football championship games will be at Benedict College's Charlie W. Johnson Stadium (11,000 capacity) on Dec. 3-5.

The Class 4A title game is 7 p.m. Dec. 3. On Dec. 4, the Class 2A final is 2 p.m., followed by 3A at 7. And on Dec. 5 at noon, the Class A state title game will take place, followed by the 5A state final at 5 p.m.

This will be the first time all of the SCHSL's state football finals will be played at one site since Clemson University's Memorial Stadium in 2011. In 2010, all classes played also their state football finals at the University of South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium.

Games were split last in 2020 between Benedict and Columbia's Spring Valley High School. The state football championships were also split between Williams-Brice and Charlie W. Johnson from 2012-19.

Although Florence hosted the girls' tennis state finals last year, the 2021 girls' state tennis finals are at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center. Florence also hosted the state cheer competition last year, but no site for this year's cheer finals has been announced yet.