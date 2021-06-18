Related to this story

Florence Post 1 rolls past Horry, improves to 10-0
High School

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 rolled to a 12-1 lead and won 14-4 Thursday in five innings against Horry Post 111. Winning pitcher George Derrick Floyd, who struck out five batters in four innings, also hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth to close it out.

