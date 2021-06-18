All-pee dee Baseball team
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
FLORENCE, S.C. – Kedral Timmons is excited about the task ahead.
DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Shaniqua Bennett was hired Tuesday as Darlington High School's new girls' basketball coach.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Post 1 rolled to a 12-1 lead and won 14-4 Thursday in five innings against Horry Post 111. Winning pitcher George Derrick Floyd, who struck out five batters in four innings, also hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth to close it out.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Post 1 is 8-0, and that’s not even its most impressive quality. There appears to be a confidence that no matter the …
FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence infielder Angelle Siders had something to prove.
FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence freshman Kelvin Hunter’s goal while attending a recent University of South Carolina minicamp was simple.
MARION, S.C. – Brian Hennecy played on Marion’s 1987 state runner-up team, and was offensive coordinator on the one in 2020.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Cole Drummond knows there is more than one way to catch a fish. He simply must discover them.