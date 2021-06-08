Andrew Cummings is West Florence's first wrestling coach

FLORENCE, S.C. — Andrew Cummings will coach West Florence High School’s first wrestling team.

Coaching JV baseball during his four years at West so far, Cummings – who competed in high school wrestling in his native Pennsylvania – is excited about building a program from scratch.

“Wrestling is something I’ve always wanted to coach,” Cummings said. “Bringing a wrestling program here is something we’ve worked on at the school since Greg Johnson became our athletic director. That was one of the first things I discussed with him: Trying to bring wrestling here.

“Florence is one of the few places in this state that doesn’t have high school wrestling,” he added. “We have it at the beach. We have it in Columbia, and we have it in the upstate. They have wrestling teams all around us. It was a sport I did in high school; it was a sport I competed in while growing up. And, it’s a sport I see a lot of benefits in.”

It’s also a sport Cummings did well in while in high school. He said he fell one match short of the state tournament at 215 pounds by losing in the second, sudden-death overtime. He also participated in collegiate club wrestling.