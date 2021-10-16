Appleton, Miyazaki win doubles crown in McLeod for Health Florence Open

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Emily Appleton and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki saved their best tennis for when it mattered most.

After losing Saturday's first set of the McLeod for Health Women's Open doubles final against Elysia Bolton and Robin Anderson at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, they did more than just rally.

They won.

The duo came out on top in the second set by a score of 6-1. Then, in a third-set, super tiebreaker, they had to get to 10 before the others and win by two.

Appleton and Miyazaki did just that, winning 10-8 and the tournament championship.

This was Appleton's 11th ITF crown in doubles since 2017 -- with eight different partners during that time. She also won two ITF titles in singles in 2018.

Appleton, meanwhile, became the third different doubles partner for Miyazaki in an ITF doubles championship win. Miyazaki now has five ITF doubles titles overall, including three this year. Miyazaki has had just as good of a recent run in singles with four victories, including three this year.

As for Sunday's singles final at 1 p.m. at the Floyd Tennis Center, top-seeded Xiyu Wang will face Emiliana Arango.