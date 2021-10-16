 Skip to main content
Appleton, Miyazaki win doubles crown in McLeod for Health Florence Open
_A9_9361.jpg

Emily Appleton (right) hugs teammate Yuriko Lily Miyazaki after they won Saturday’s doubles final of the McLeod for Health Florence Open at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

 WILLIAM HESTER, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Emily Appleton and Yuriko Lily Miyazaki saved their best tennis for when it mattered most.

After losing Saturday's first set of the McLeod for Health Women's Open doubles final against Elysia Bolton and Robin Anderson at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center, they did more than just rally.

They won.

The duo came out on top in the second set by a score of 6-1. Then, in a third-set, super tiebreaker, they had to get to 10 before the others and win by two.

Appleton and Miyazaki did just that, winning 10-8 and the tournament championship.

This was Appleton's 11th ITF crown in doubles since 2017 -- with eight different partners during that time. She also won two ITF titles in singles in 2018.

Appleton, meanwhile, became the third different doubles partner for Miyazaki in an ITF doubles championship win. Miyazaki now has five ITF doubles titles overall, including three this year. Miyazaki has had just as good of a recent run in singles with four victories, including three this year.

As for Sunday's singles final at 1 p.m. at the Floyd Tennis Center, top-seeded Xiyu Wang will face Emiliana Arango.

Arrango advanced after she defeated Maria Mateas 6-3 in the first set. Arrango was leading 3-0 in the second before Mateas retired because of an injury.

Wang, the tournament's top singles seed, won Saturday by scores of 6-3, 7-5 over Tessah Andrianjafitrimo. With the second set tied at 4, Andrianjafitrimo had a chance to take a 5-4 lead while holding advantage in a deuce situation, but she miss-hit on a forehand.

Wang won the next three points to instead take that 5-4 lead. Then, after they tied at 5, Wang was able to hold on for the win.

Arango defeated Maria Mateas (USA), going 6-3 in the first set and the second set ending in retirement. Both Wang and Arango have been have been playing very well this week, and the matchup should make for an exciting championship match.

The McLeod for Health Florence Open singles finals will be played tomorrow, October 17 at 1 p.m. The match is free and open to the public.

