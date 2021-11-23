Dillon RB Nemo Squire a star on, off field

DILLON, S.C. – Nemo Squire runs that much faster, pushes that much harder. It’s not just about effort; it’s a celebration the Dillon High School senior has of his gratitude -- a gratitude he’s here.

When his mother was pregnant with him, complications put Squire's entrance into this world in doubt. Yet here he is, one of the state’s top running backs with a football future at East Carolina University.

“Every day, I have gratitude,” Squire said. “And it makes me even more grateful for the prayers that were prayed and the sacrifices that were made for me to get to the level that I play. I have a happiness, and that happiness makes me work harder. It takes a village to raise a child, and it’s true. There are a lot of people who added on to the person that I am now. And, I feel that I do them a great value just playing the way I’m playing, carrying myself the way I’m carrying myself every day. It’s a great motivator for me.”

Before the season, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame gave Squire its Bridge Builder Excellence Award.