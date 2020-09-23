Auctioneers remain confident ahead of anxious late season start

MULLINS, S.C. – Coach John Williams was hopeful to get on the football field by the end of the first week of practice.
“We’re behind on weightlifting and practice, so we got to catch up,” Williams said. “We have to have a quarterback and get special teams done. A whole lot of things you get to work on in the off-season, we haven’t had a chance to work on. That’s what we’re going to be trying to do is work on things we’ve missed.”
Williams remains confident in his outlook on the season despite the unique challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His team is coming off a 7-5 season that included a 6-1 run in region play. The Auctioneers have won 23 games in the past three seasons. Williams said the immediate goal is getting on the field.
“The main goal is getting them out here in a routine and get used to practicing,” Williams said. “We got a lot of hard work ahead of us.”
Williams said the team will feature new personnel on defense. The offensive line returns four starters and will be the most experienced group.
Williams said the addition of former Creek Bridge High School players last season is a rewarding experience for the Auctioneers program.
“We got kids from the middle school programs that are good athletes, and we had a really good junior varsity team,” he said. “A lot of people might not expect much from us this season, but don’t underestimate us either. Win or lose, we are going to play hard. We still got athletes.”
Offense
The Mullins offense will return another group of experienced wide receivers with size. Senior athlete Alim Legette scored seven touchdowns last season in a variety of ways. He caught 25 passes for 400 yards and three touchdowns last season.
“He might be able to adapt quicker at quarterback, because this is his fourth-year,” Williams said. “We also want to work our younger ones so they will be ready for the next season.”
Williams said he looks forward to bringing back the offensive line starters in Deonte Stackhouse, Joseph Locklear, Josh Bell, Javarius Woods and Saquon Godfrey.
Junior running back Davante Williams is expected to get many carries.
Offensive coordinator Kevin Hamilton said the team is young but wants to come out and compete every game.
“I want to work on ball security and definitely want to get the young players some reps so we can compete and be able to play fast,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton plans to also get a look at freshman Sy’ree Livington as the future at quarterback. Junior Tim Frazier Jr. is also in the development at the position, getting snaps last season.
Hamilton said he is looking forward to big things from his skill position players.
“We want to finish games this year,” Hamilton said.
Defense
The Auctioneers' defense is led by junior returning starter Nizail “Flash” Robinson.
“He is so valuable at safety,” Williams said. “He is a stud at safety and just a junior. He will be highly scouted.”
Robinson registered more than 35 tackles last season.
“I’ve been working on my footwork, building weight, getting stronger and faster,” Robinson said of his off-season. “I feel like it will help me later in being a leader.”
Robinson said he looks forward to the season with his team and expects to play some snaps at cornerback and wide receiver on offense.
The defensive line will look to replace their top tacklers last season. Senior Savion Campbell is expected to contribute.
“I’m hoping he steps up and does it for us this year,” Williams said. “I think he’s ready, and he’s really focused. I hate that we didn’t have the off-season that we needed to have, but he wants to play college football, and that makes a difference when you want to do it.”
Godfrey, among the strongest players on the team, will play at defensive tackle in addition to on the offensive line.
“He’s still strong and managed to maintain his strength,” Williams said.
Linebackers coach Jimmy Vereen said Devante Williams along with Tyriek Hayes will be called up to be the next core at the position.
“That’s going to be the spot we need to work on,” Vereen said. “I think defensive backs will come along fine.”
