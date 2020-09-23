Baker eyes more progress as Panthers prep for new region

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Last season? It was a new coach.
This season? It’s all of the new COVID-19-related challenges – and an entirely different region.
The past two years have forced the Lake City High School football team to adapt to a number of changing scenarios, but second-year coach Ronnie Baker is still looking for the upward trend in victories to continue.
In his first year, the Panthers improved by two games to finish 5-6 overall and 2-3 in region play to earn a berth in the 3A state playoffs. Lake City was the only team that remained in Region 6-3A during the SCHSL’s realignment. The season schedule now includes Marlboro County, Crestwood, Lakewood, Camden and Manning.
The Panthers open Friday against Crestwood.
“It puts a sense of urgency into everything,” Baker said. “We feel like we’ve got a pretty good team coming back. But at the same time, our kids are just really blessed with the opportunity. So we don’t really look at the negative side of it. We’re just thankful that we’re going to get the opportunity to play.”
Offense
Lake City brings back strong talent for the upcoming season in a number of areas. The Panthers have five starters back on offense that mostly include skill-position players.
At the top of that list is senior quarterback Hilshon Bailey, who threw for 1,861 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 551 yards and five more TDs in 2019.
The team’s top rusher (Avery Harrison) is gone, but the Panthers return a stable of capable backs with Shelton Burgess and Jaavier Brayboy among others. The receiving corps is also strong, with junior Shamontae Burgess (33 catches, 519 yards, 5 TDs) leading the way.
Senior Jordan Hemingway will help anchor the offensive line, but that’s one area that the Panthers will be inexperienced at this season.
“We’re replacing four on the offensive line, so that’s a challenge anytime you’ve got to replace that many,” Baker said. “… We’re looking forward to that challenge and seeing some of the younger kids that have been in our system step into those roles."
Defense
Defensively, Lake City has seven starters returning but has to fill spots at linebacker and two on the defensive line.
E.J. McClam (75 tackles) and Shelton Burgess (59 tackles) provide experience and leadership in the linebacking corps with Shamontae Burgess and Bryce McIntosh doing the same in the secondary.
“E.J.’s been just a great leader for us at outside linebacker,” Baker said. “We’re looking forward to seeing how he and the rest of the defense improve from last season.”
Baker also is excited about several potential impact newcomers. Andre McFadden is up from the middle school team and already is 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds. He probably will fill one of the guard positions. On defense, former free safety Jamaurion Franklin grew to 6-foot-5, 220 pounds in the offseason and is being moved to defensive end.
“We’re rebuilding the fronts on offense and defense, so we’ll go as far as how quickly those groups can grow and mature,” Baker said.
