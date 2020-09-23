Baker eyes more progress as Panthers prep for new region

At the top of that list is senior quarterback Hilshon Bailey, who threw for 1,861 yards and 14 touchdowns while also rushing for 551 yards and five more TDs in 2019.

The team’s top rusher (Avery Harrison) is gone, but the Panthers return a stable of capable backs with Shelton Burgess and Jaavier Brayboy among others. The receiving corps is also strong, with junior Shamontae Burgess (33 catches, 519 yards, 5 TDs) leading the way.

Senior Jordan Hemingway will help anchor the offensive line, but that’s one area that the Panthers will be inexperienced at this season.

“We’re replacing four on the offensive line, so that’s a challenge anytime you’ve got to replace that many,” Baker said. “… We’re looking forward to that challenge and seeing some of the younger kids that have been in our system step into those roles."

Defense

Defensively, Lake City has seven starters returning but has to fill spots at linebacker and two on the defensive line.

E.J. McClam (75 tackles) and Shelton Burgess (59 tackles) provide experience and leadership in the linebacking corps with Shamontae Burgess and Bryce McIntosh doing the same in the secondary.