Behind Sellers and defense, South Florence cruises past Darlington for Marlowe's 1st victory

“But we let them come back and get it too easy. That’s the thing that felt bad. Two plays and they were back in the game – a big kickoff return and on their first down on offense they scored.”

Seller’s first touchdown pass of the night went to Tyae McWhite for 48 yards and cut the Falcons’ lead to 12-7. South Florence went on to score the next 37 points as Sellers connected on two more TD tosses and also ran for two scores.

He finished with 193 yards passing with two TD passes to McWhite and a 60-yard pass to Parker Winfield in the third quarter.

South Florence also got rushing TDs from Ty’Quavon Martin (who led the team with 76 rushing yards) and Malik Nowlin.

“That’s something we wanted to do – run the ball better,” Marlowe said. “LaNorris had a very good night. A lot of that was our offensive line blocked up front and gave him some time, which is something he has not had. This is something to build on and hopefully gain a little bit of confidence from and try to improve on and get better every week.”

Aside from clamping down on the big plays, South’s defense also forced three fumbles of which Denzel Brown recovered two to set up short fields for the Bruins’ offense.