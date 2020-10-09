Behind Sellers and defense, South Florence cruises past Darlington for Marlowe's 1st victory

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Gatorade bath was something South Florence’s Drew Marlowe will always remember. After all, you only win your first game as a head football coach once.
“It’s an amazing feeling, and I’m really happy for our kids,” he said following Thursday’s 51-19 victory over Darlington at Memorial Stadium. “We have not played well, but they’ve worked really hard since June 15, and I’m glad they have something to show that the hard work has been worth it.”
The victory was sweet, but how the Bruins got the win was likely even sweeter.
Led by quarterback LaNorris Sellers and the defense, South (1-2, 1-1 Region 6-4A) turned a double-digit deficit in the opening five minutes of the game into a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and rolled from there.
“I was most proud of our defense,” Marlowe said. “They rebounded, fought hard and shut them out after those two quick scores.”
The Falcons’ only other points of the night came on a pick-six by Daniel Perkins late in the fourth quarter. In between, the Bruins didn’t allow Darlington (0-3, 0-3 Region 6-4A) to cross the 50-yard.
“We actually probably came out a little too good early,” Darlington coach Raymond Jennings said after an interception paved the way for two Deuce Hudson TD passes in a span of 24 seconds. “As a coach, you want to always stress, ‘Hey we’ve still got a lot of game left to play.’
“But we let them come back and get it too easy. That’s the thing that felt bad. Two plays and they were back in the game – a big kickoff return and on their first down on offense they scored.”
Seller’s first touchdown pass of the night went to Tyae McWhite for 48 yards and cut the Falcons’ lead to 12-7. South Florence went on to score the next 37 points as Sellers connected on two more TD tosses and also ran for two scores.
He finished with 193 yards passing with two TD passes to McWhite and a 60-yard pass to Parker Winfield in the third quarter.
South Florence also got rushing TDs from Ty’Quavon Martin (who led the team with 76 rushing yards) and Malik Nowlin.
“That’s something we wanted to do – run the ball better,” Marlowe said. “LaNorris had a very good night. A lot of that was our offensive line blocked up front and gave him some time, which is something he has not had. This is something to build on and hopefully gain a little bit of confidence from and try to improve on and get better every week.”
Aside from clamping down on the big plays, South’s defense also forced three fumbles of which Denzel Brown recovered two to set up short fields for the Bruins’ offense.
“I think we got the kids settled defensively and had some pretty good series up through about midway of the second half,” Jennings said. “We just never got back settled offensively or on special teams. ...
“We had a couple of turnovers that were really costly. We were running for first downs and dropped the ball and just didn’t take care of it. That’s what happens with not really a young team but an inexperienced team. It just kind of snowballed.”
Hudson wound up throwing for 200 yards for the Falcons despite the loss, and Perkins had a big night with two interceptions, 64 yards receiving and a touchdown.
