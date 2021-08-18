FLORENCE, S.C. – Sure, West Florence athletic director Greg Johnson has seen the new Knight Stadium since its inception.

But that doesn’t lessen his reaction each time he sees it.

“It’s not shock and awe, but every time I talk to someone who is seeing it for the first time, they’re blown away,” Johnson said. “And still, it gives me that same feeling every time.”

With school having started earlier this month, Johnson also got to see students’ reactions.

“We’ve got kids coming in on their first day, and they’re going, ‘Holy smokes! That’s ours?’”

Yes, it is. On campus, even.

But there are other facets about the venue that makes Johnson enthused for the football season to start.

“I think what people haven’t seen yet is the video scoreboard, and the sound system is unbelievable,” Johnson said.

“There was no detail left undone. What was really cool about this project is having all three (Florence One Schools) athletic directors give input. And, the referee even will have a microphone pack to wear so you can hear him making the calls. And, the referees can control the play clock on the field with wireless remotes.”

Speaking of officials, they surely will like the stadium-site changing room and showers.

“Officials have a locker room now, and it’s not at the Hotel Florence,” Johnson said. “Everybody is going to have an improved experience, even with coaches having somewhere to go shower after the game.”

The most important thing that will happen, meanwhile, is football at Knight Stadium.

“We think it’s one of the premier facilities in South Carolina,” West football coach Jody Jenerette said.

“(Superintendent Richard O’Malley) has had a vision, and it has definitely come to fruition. Coach Johnson, (West Florence principal Matthew Dowdell) and our entire community can’t wait to see that stadium packed on Aug. 27!”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.