Bennett, Ellis lead Trinity Collegiate to season-opening win

DARLINGTON, S.C. – When Trinity Collegiate football coach Jared Amell winds down from the adrenaline of Friday’s 39-32 victory over Pinewood Prep, he will watch the film.
He will see once again his running back, Reggion Bennett, scoring five touchdowns – two of them on kick returns.
But there won’t be as much awe in the coach’s eyes as one might think.
“For me, it’s not surprising,” Amell said. “That’s Reggion. He’s been region player of the year for two years, now. He’s the hardest worker we have. He brings it every game. And to know he went so hard in this heat, and he was still going so hard at the end, that’s a testament to Reggion.”
The evening heat was so intense, the game’s start was delayed 30 minutes. But even after that, Bennett returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a 6-0 lead.
What the Titans did struggle with early was defending Pinewood Prep quarterback T.J. Hatchett, who threw two first-half touchdowns and set the tone for his team’s 21-6 lead.
“We definitely gave up a lot of plays to a one-dimensional team,” Amell aid. “But it’s good to get the win in our first 3A game. But we’ve got a long, long way to go.”
The previous time the Titans were in a meaningful game, they won the SCISA Class 2A championship.
But on Friday, that 21-6 deficit was a wake-up call for Bennett, whose 74-yard kick return pulled the Titans within nine. Approximately two minutes later, Bennett scored on a 51-yard run to cut Pinewood Prep’s lead to three points. Bennett finished Friday’s game with 210 yards.
And this is where defensive back Cam Ellis stepped in – and right in front of a Panthers receiver to return an interception 31 yards for a touchdown and a 26-21 lead. It was the first of picks by Ellis, who also finished the game with eight tackles.
“Last year, our defense had 12 pick-sixes, or something like that,” Amell said after the game, which was the Titans’ senior night. “In the first half, we had a shot at some more, but we didn’t make the plays. I think heat was a factor, and it was our first game. We did scrimmage Wilson Hall, but there’s no excuses. We’ve got to get much better as a team.”
After Pinewood Prep made a field goal, the Titans widened their with a 14-yard TD run by Bennett to make it 32-24. Ellis’ second interception set up a Bennett score from the 1, and it was 39-24.
But the Panthers weren’t done, as Hatchett directed a long drive that resulted in Shane DaRae’s 5-yard score. After they added the two-point conversion to get within seven, they were in business for a possible tie or win after Trinity Collegiate went for it on fourth and short only to see Rogers get sacked.
Pinewood Prep responded by capitalizing on a pass-interference call that helped move the Panthers to the Titan 5 with less than a minute left.
But the Panthers moved no farther, and Trinity Collegiate was sighing relief.
“It’s better than a loss,” Amell said. “Not much positive about that game. That game was a good summation for what 2020 has looked like. It’s the sloppiest game I’ve ever been a part of. We fumbled I don’t know how many snaps. I know we put a lot of them on the ground.”
But Bennett and Ellis made sure this first game would be a win.
“I’m going to go in (the locker room) and be positive,” Amell said. “We’re going to talk about the positives. We made a couple of plays when we had to. Unfortunately, we didn’t make enough plays at the first of the fourth quarter to put the game away when we should have put it away.
“But we lost a lot of good players from last year’s team. And these guys have just got to step up and find their roles and spots. Just because we had a good team last year doesn’t make us a good team at the start of this year.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!