Bennett, Ellis lead Trinity Collegiate to season-opening win

But on Friday, that 21-6 deficit was a wake-up call for Bennett, whose 74-yard kick return pulled the Titans within nine. Approximately two minutes later, Bennett scored on a 51-yard run to cut Pinewood Prep’s lead to three points. Bennett finished Friday’s game with 210 yards.

And this is where defensive back Cam Ellis stepped in – and right in front of a Panthers receiver to return an interception 31 yards for a touchdown and a 26-21 lead. It was the first of picks by Ellis, who also finished the game with eight tackles.

“Last year, our defense had 12 pick-sixes, or something like that,” Amell said after the game, which was the Titans’ senior night. “In the first half, we had a shot at some more, but we didn’t make the plays. I think heat was a factor, and it was our first game. We did scrimmage Wilson Hall, but there’s no excuses. We’ve got to get much better as a team.”

After Pinewood Prep made a field goal, the Titans widened their with a 14-yard TD run by Bennett to make it 32-24. Ellis’ second interception set up a Bennett score from the 1, and it was 39-24.