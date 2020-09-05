Bennett scores five TDs in Trinity Collegiate's season-opening win

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s Reggion Bennett scored five touchdowns, but it was a final-minute defensive stand that preserved the Titans’ 39-32 victory against Pinewood Prep on Friday night.
Two of Bennett’s scores happened on kick returns.
Trinity Collegiate took the lead for good, however, on Cam Ellis’ 31-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Ellis intercepted another pass by game’s end.
The start of Friday's three-hour game was delayed 30 minutes because of heat concerns, and it was the Titans' senior night.
