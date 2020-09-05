 Skip to main content
Bennett scores five TDs in Trinity Collegiate's season-opening win
Bennett scores five TDs in Trinity Collegiate's season-opening win

Trinity Collegiate vs. Pinewood Prep

Reggion Bennett (2) runs past the Pinewood Prep defense on his way to an opening kickoff return touchdown. during the Trinity Collegiate Titans vs. Pinewood Prep Panthers High School football game, September 4, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina

 DAVID L. YEAZELL/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity Collegiate’s Reggion Bennett scored five touchdowns, but it was a final-minute defensive stand that preserved the Titans’ 39-32 victory against Pinewood Prep on Friday night.

Two of Bennett’s scores happened on kick returns.

Trinity Collegiate took the lead for good, however, on Cam Ellis’ 31-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter. Ellis intercepted another pass by game’s end.

The start of Friday's three-hour game was delayed 30 minutes because of heat concerns, and it was the Titans' senior night.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

