Best of the best in F1S athletics to be honored

FLORENCE, S.C. − The best of the best in Florence One Athletics will be honored Wednesday. Not only will each of the three high school’s male and female athletes of the year be recognized, the overall F1S male and female award winners will also be announced.
The Jerry Lee “Gotta Have Heart” award will also be presented.
Here are the male and female athletes of the year for each high school.
SOUTH FLORENCE
MALE: Kenny Frederick.
BRUIN ATHLETIC DIRECTOR, CODY SLAUGHTER: “Kenny is an outstanding young man and member of our football and track and field programs. As a member of the football program, Kenny excelled as an interior defensive lineman. As a member of our track and field program Kenny throws shot and discus. As a student, Kenny has maintained a GPA above 3.0 for his career and has been accepted to Newberry College. Next year, Kenny will participate as a walk-on member of the Newberry College football program and will represent both South Florence High School and Florence 1 Schools in a manner of which we can all be proud. Kenny’s athletic accomplishments are many, but what makes Kenny an exceptional nominee for this award is his work ethic and character. Kenny was, per our coaching staff, the hardest-working member of the football program last year. He was also a leader for his teammates and model student in the halls.”
FEMALE: Gracelyn Flowers.
SLAUGHTER: “Gracelyn has been vital to this (softball) program’s success this year and over the six years that she has played. Over the course of her six-year softball career at South Florence High School Gracelyn has been voted the Team MVP, all-region three times, 2019 region player of the year, and an all-state selection in 2018 and ‘19. However, we believe the best is yet to come for this outstanding young woman. Gracelyn is an outstanding ambassador for South Florence athletics and will continue her softball career next year but is undecided where she will sign her letter of intent. I submit this with no reservation that Gracelyn will continue to excel on the softball diamond and represent South Florence and Florence 1 Schools well in the future.”
WEST FLORENCE
MALE: Semaj Johnson
KNIGHTS ATHLETIC DIRECTOR GREG JOHNSON: “This year’s male athlete of the year will graduate in June with a GPA of 4.43. You can count on one hand the number of times he has had to settle for a B in any of his classes. Not only has he performed well in the classroom, he has been a pleasure to have in those classes too. Coach Page, his teacher in English 3 Honors, noted, “You are talking about a guy who was never the first one in the class, because he was always the last one in. You can’t be first when you hold the door open for the other students.” He added, “this guy was a ‘sit in the front of the class, takes notes, asks questions’ guy. He set the tone for the entire class.
"Our winner also was busy when he wasn't in class or in practice. He was a member of the Beta Club, National Honors Society, and the pep club. He volunteered to help when West Florence hosted the Area 1 Special Olympics, and he was a prominent leader in our Friday Reader’s program — even participating virtually during the e-learning time. All of that is impressive — it’s made even more impressive when you know he also holds down a part-time job as a cook in one of Florence’s most popular restaurants. A true leader amongst his peers, he has led the surge of West Florence community service projects that have added up to more than 5,000 hours since he arrived on campus. It should not go without mentioning that he was a decent athlete as well. Not many student athletes are three-sport athletes any more, but this young man was a special one. A bruiser and rebounding specialist on the basketball court, his stats wouldn’t blow you away, but his hustle could not be measured. He was part of a region championship team, and won playoff games in two of his three seasons — the third being prevented by the undefeated COVID-19 virus.
"In track and field, he has placed in the top 10 in the shot put and/or discus more than 20 times. Again, this is impressive, but where he really shined, was on the football field. A rare four-year letterman, and two-year team captain, our winner was a young man that led the team in both attitude and action. He was a two-time all-region selection in both 4A and 5A. A three-year starter, he was an anchor on the defensive line that won a region championship, and played in the lower-state semifinals.
"He finished his career with more than 200 tackles, more than 20 tackles for loss, was responsible for eight turnovers, and wreaked havoc on offensive lineman and ball carrier alike.
"Stats are important, but not as important as presence. Defensive coordinator Jerran Devlin said, 'Semaj’s hard work rubs off on all of his teammates. Does he make his teammates better players? Sure, but I think it’s more impressive that he holds them accountable to be better dudes too.’ While you can hear his slides shuffling from a mile away, and the goatee is not quite what he wants it to be, Semaj Johnson has been the absolute best of the best West Florence has to offer."
FEMALE: Emmy Rollins.
JOHNSON: “She will graduate in June with a GPA that is nearly as high as the volleyball net. Her 5.03 was only brought down by having to settle for an 89 in U.S. History ... which she is still pretty upset about. When an email asked former teachers to give us a quote for this document, the computer started dinging as the messages came in. Mrs. Martha Strait, a 38-year veteran teacher cadet instructor gushed, ‘Emmy was fabulous. ... no, she was beyond fabulous! She was every teacher’s dream. It was a pleasure to teach her, no that’s not good enough ... it was my honor to teach her. It was truly an honor. Emmy will be successful in whatever she chooses for the rest of her life.’
"Mrs. Strait was not alone. Skylar Wise, the director of athletic operations at West Florence, added, ‘Emmy wrote me a thank you-note once because I said something kind to her. She brightens everyone’s day — every day.’
"Like her peers, Emmy Rollins was active in the community. Unlike some of her peers, she enjoyed it. Emmy was part of the Beta Club, National Honors Society, and Pearls Club. She was a leader in both the Bible Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Sometimes right next to Semaj, Emmy was at elementary schools at 7 a.m. opening car doors, and reading to third-graders as a part of our Friday Readers program. She also volunteered with the Area 1 Special Olympics. She volunteers with the School Foundation, and with the Pacing for Pieces, a 5K and half marathon held annually to raise money and awareness for autism in our community.
"With all that community service, and a GPA that is still going up, it’s hard to imagine our winner had any time to play sports. Let me assure you that is not the case. In a season that was shortened by a global pandemic, this student athlete had 291 kills, 28 blocks, 41 aces, 197 digs, and five assists. She finished her career with 824 kills, a West Florence High School record.
"For those unfamiliar with volleyball stats, those are as impressive as you will ever see. She was a three-year team captain, a three time All-Region selection, two time All-State selection, 4A/5A North/South All Star, the 2020 Region 6-4A player of the year, and a 2020 Under Armour All-American Honorable mention selection. She has won the Benjamin Moore Paints Scholar Athlete Award, and a three-time West Florence academic award winner, given to the student athlete with the highest GPA on the team. She was also a three- time team MVP. Her resume isn’t too shabby for someone who took up volleyball on a whim as a high-school freshman.”
WILSON
MALE: Zayshaun Rice.
WILSON ATHLETIC DIRECTOR DERRICK MCQUEEN: "Zayshaun will be an honor graduate in June. From the time Zayshaun walked on the field as a freshman, we knew he was something special. As a member of the National Honor Society, he displayed that he was competitive in the classroom, as well. He is a leader in the classroom and on the field.
"As a two-year captain, his work ethic became an example to the younger players on the team. He participated in many community services to include reading to the kids at the Wilson High School feeder elementary schools. Zayshaun also gave time and resources to people in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas giveaway. The Loads of Love program also allows him to give laundry supplies to people in need.
"Zayshaun has earned accomplishments in football to match his scholastic achievements. He was offensive MVP, team MVP, the Morning News Football Player of the year, and a Morning News preseason football player of the year.”
FEMALE: Kayla Washington.
MCQUEEN: “Kayla will graduate with a 4.1 GPA. While here at Wilson High School, she has been a member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club. Kayla has been a Lady Tiger Basketball player since arriving at Wilson High School. She has volunteered to read to the students at North Vista Elementary School.
"During a very challenging COVID-19 2021 basketball season, Kayla was determined to do her best. She averaged 10 points and five rebounds a game. She also participated in soccer and track and field, where she made lower state as a long jumper. Her basketball awards are to include Junior MVP and all-region four times. Kayla was also a Pee Dee all-star and participant in the North-South All-Star Game.
"The first word that comes to mind to describe Kayla is "determination." Kayla finds a way to overcome any obstacle. Her personal motto is: "All things are possible to those who truly believe."