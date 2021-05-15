Best of the best in F1S athletics to be honored

"Our winner also was busy when he wasn't in class or in practice. He was a member of the Beta Club, National Honors Society, and the pep club. He volunteered to help when West Florence hosted the Area 1 Special Olympics, and he was a prominent leader in our Friday Reader’s program — even participating virtually during the e-learning time. All of that is impressive — it’s made even more impressive when you know he also holds down a part-time job as a cook in one of Florence’s most popular restaurants. A true leader amongst his peers, he has led the surge of West Florence community service projects that have added up to more than 5,000 hours since he arrived on campus. It should not go without mentioning that he was a decent athlete as well. Not many student athletes are three-sport athletes any more, but this young man was a special one. A bruiser and rebounding specialist on the basketball court, his stats wouldn’t blow you away, but his hustle could not be measured. He was part of a region championship team, and won playoff games in two of his three seasons — the third being prevented by the undefeated COVID-19 virus.