Big hits in big situations give South Florence softball 6-1 win over West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence scored its runs during the final three innings and won 6-1 Tuesday over West Florence.

Kameron Cotton's home run in the fifth gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead, and teammate Katie Catoe lined an RBI double to left in the sixth. Then, the Bruins had the big inning that had eluded them in their two previous contests (2-1 loss to Hartsville, 4-2 loss to North Myrtle Beach).

After West got within 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth on Abby Gibbs' RBI double, South's Larissa Siders tripled to right in the top of the seventh. She scored on a bunt single by Keke Fulton, and Alaina Floyd scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-1.

Catoe delivered again with a two-run homer, accounting for the final score. She finished 2 for 3.

"We hit it hard tonight," said South coach Bobby Jones, whose team is 10-6 overall and 5-2 in Region 6-4A. "That's the big thing. Hits had been hard to come by. We lost to Hartsville in extra innings, and we lost to North Myrtle Beach in the seventh. Those games could have went either way."

Winning pitcher Payton Perry went the distance, striking out eight batters.

"Payton pitched a great game," Jones said of the freshman. "She's had a great season so far. Every game, she has given us a chance to win. That's all you can ask for."

West Florence had a couple of early scoring opportunities. The Knights stranded a runner at third in the first, and a runner at second in the third.

"They made more plays than we did; they scored runs," West coach Aundres Perkins said. "Hopefully, we can use this as fuel or motivation to come out there and try to do better next time. I don't think we hit the ball particularly well. (Perry) kept us off balance, so hats off to them. They always do a great job, and they're always prepared."

After the Knights stranded runners at first and second in the bottom of the fourth, South came through with its first run in the top of the fifth on Cotton's homer with a full count.

"I was looking for just something good, nice in the strike zone," Cotton said. "It was a pitch that I liked, and I went for it."

West then appeared to build momentum in the bottom of the fifth with two outs, after Ashlyn Daisy walked and Mia Boykin was hit by a pitch. When Daisy tried to steal third, the throw by South Florence catcher Makayla Arceneaux hit the back of West batter Summer Holland's helmet. The umpire ruled it batter's interference, and Daisy was ruled out.

"That was a weird call; we had a little rally going," Perkins said. "I didn't understand the explanation. But I'm not going to sit there and say that cost us the game."

Holland then singled to start the bottom of the sixth, and Abby Gibbs followed with a double. While Holland scored, Gibbs started to stretch it into a triple with no outs. Instead, Gibbs became the first out. The next two Knights batters were also out, and West never recovered.

Gibbs finished 2 for 3 for West (10-4, 3-1).

