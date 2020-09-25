Big pass plays, turnovers help Timmonsville shut out Hemingway 15-0

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – With several starters out, Timmonsville coach Thomas McFadden looked to his playmakers and his defense to carry the load Thursday in a season-opener against Hemingway.
Both came through in a big way in the second half – especially the defense.
The Whirlwinds wound up with six takeaways, including four in the third quarter alone, as a couple of short fields and a key pick-six lifted them to a 15-0 victory over the Tigers.
It was a non-region contest for both teams, but that will change next Friday. Timmonsville (1-0) will host Johnsonville while Hemingway (0-1) will host C.E. Murray.
“Defense wins games,” McFadden said following the victory. “Defense did its job tonight – got turnovers and got scores. … I was telling my kids it was a game of attrition. The defense started getting penetration and getting in that backfield, and our linebackers were coming off the edge.
“I think that kind of sparked everything.”
Hemingway fumbled the ball three times in the third quarter and threw an interception. It was the second fumble that finally got the Timmonsville offense going after the Whirlwinds recovered on the Tigers 33-yard line.
Sophomore quarterback Tremel Echols found Christian Taylor for a 31-yard hookup to set up first-and-goal, and the duo connected again four plays later on a 4-yard strike for the score and the ensuing two-point conversion.
Echols threw for 59 yards and the one score, with 36 yards of that going to Taylor.
“We kind of went to our playmaker, Christian Taylor, who got a score for us,” McFadden said. “Our sophomore quarterback … he saw the speed of the game was a little bit faster here at the varsity level, but once he got settled in, he started making some plays for us and completing some passes.”
It was Hemingway’s final turnover of the night that sealed the victory for Timmonsville, however. After the Tigers intercepted Echols in the end zone moments prior, Justice McNeil picked off a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.
“Not having spring football and a summer really hurt us and probably hurt a whole lot of teams,” Hemingway coach Charlie Richards said. “The team that made the least amount of mistakes was going to win this game, and I know that’s every game, but it’s especially true right now.
“We turned the ball over six times, had foolish penalties and just a lot of sloppy play. We’ve got to correct that stuff and move on to the next game.”
It was a bitter ending considering the Tigers played pretty well in the first half. The defense held the Whirlwinds to just two first downs – both via penalty – and the offense moved into Timmonsville territory twice but couldn’t score either time.
“We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Richards said. “But we’ll get on that and stress ball security and especially being more disciplined on offense, defense and special teams.”
Quarterback Josh Cantey ran 17 times for 96 yards to lead the Tigers. Josh King added 50 yards rushing as well.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!