Big pass plays, turnovers help Timmonsville shut out Hemingway 15-0

Echols threw for 59 yards and the one score, with 36 yards of that going to Taylor.

“We kind of went to our playmaker, Christian Taylor, who got a score for us,” McFadden said. “Our sophomore quarterback … he saw the speed of the game was a little bit faster here at the varsity level, but once he got settled in, he started making some plays for us and completing some passes.”

It was Hemingway’s final turnover of the night that sealed the victory for Timmonsville, however. After the Tigers intercepted Echols in the end zone moments prior, Justice McNeil picked off a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown.

“Not having spring football and a summer really hurt us and probably hurt a whole lot of teams,” Hemingway coach Charlie Richards said. “The team that made the least amount of mistakes was going to win this game, and I know that’s every game, but it’s especially true right now.

“We turned the ball over six times, had foolish penalties and just a lot of sloppy play. We’ve got to correct that stuff and move on to the next game.”