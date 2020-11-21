Big plays, big runs carry Lake View to lower state final

“We saw some things in the first half that we were trying to do and we talked to them at halftime and made a couple of adjustments with the line and it worked,” King said. “It wasn’t anything (wrong) really that we were doing in the first half. We just had to get them straight on a couple things.

“But it was a great overall team effort.”

LVHS turned a 14-14 halftime stalemate into a two-score advantage behind its rushing attack. Dawkins put the Wild Gators up 22-14 in the third on a 5-yard run. Ja’Correus Ford – who led all rushers with 26 carries for 187 yards – added his third score of the night in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run as Lake View took a 30-14 lead.

But it was the Carvers Bay passing attack that got the Bears back in the game. Brockington completed three passes of more than 20 yards on their next drive and took it in himself from 3 yards out to cut Lake View's lead to 30-20. He then found Bromell for the 2-point conversion as Carvers Bay was back in business with 3:34 left.

Lake View recovered the ensuing onside kick, but the Bears' defense bowed up to get the ball back at the Carvers Bay 20 with exactly one minute to go.