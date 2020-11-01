BILL HOWARD: Lost Hiker

Recently there was a happy ending to a story. Well, kinda. A young lady from California went missing in Zion National Park after setting out on a hike. She recently lost her job, reportedly due to COVID-19, and decided to take a mental break and hike several parks during her hiatus.
According to her sister, she was, and is, an experienced hiker. She goes prepared and understands all the potential dangers. Yet, her disappearance garnered a bit of media attention and an all-out search and recovery as fears mounted.
Was she kidnapped? Did someone forcibly take this lone woman hiking in the park? Did nature’s predators find her as an easy meal? Did she perish from some horrible fall?
The questions mounted as fast as the fears of her safety.
Two weeks later, and the world took a sigh of relief. She had been found. In fact, she had been found alive! Her sister and family informed all that other than being malnourished and dehydrated, she would be fine. The story wen that she was out hiking and hit her head on a tree limb. This caused her to become disoriented and she could not go on, nor could she try to seek or call for help.
Then the story got really weird.
The national park rangers painted a different story. Actually, they didn’t paint a story, they just gave little Easter eggs into inconsistencies from what the family reported without making any accusations.
They reported that she had been found by park rangers acting on a credible tip from another hiker. A credible tip isn’t usually the way someone is found without foul play being involved. The tip also lead the rangers to a spot that was less than a half mile from where she had gotten off the park bus 14 days prior. And she was near one of the trails. And she was hiding in the brush.
She couldn’t find her way, nor could she call out for help despite being so close to people that one could hear normal conversations from others in that range.
Not only that, the park rangers said she was in good shape, unlike the malnourished and dehydrated comments from the sister. She did not even request or receive ambulatory care. She was released straight to her family and required no hospitalization even though she supposedly hadn’t had water in over a week.
The next glitch in the story was with the GoFundMe account. They had raised over $12000 in a short time as the story of her disappearance gained traction. Was this all a ploy in which to earn a bit of income on the possible tragedy of another? Now authorities are beginning investigations in order to determine the true scenario into the events that took place.
Now, just in case everything was on the up and up, we will close out this little story with some worthy information that should be used when hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, or even just traveling.
1-Lay out a travel plan and share it with those that need it. Don’t stray from that plan unless it is updated with those same people.
2-Always be prepared. Hiking alone, take both something that can be used as a light signal, as well as a noise maker such as a whistle. In the event something bad happens, three blasts, either of noise or light, is internationally known as an emergency signal.
3-Stay on the trails. Don’t wonder off. Period.
4-And lastly, don’t try to scam people.
