BILL HOWARD: Nature & graffiti

FLORENCE, S.C. -- What is wrong with people?
I recently pulled up to a gas station to get fuel. Every pump was occupied. I drove around the lot and pulled out of the way for any vehicles that may need room to either leave or that wanted to just go in the convenience store for snacks or drinks or restroom breaks. I parked and waited for the next occupied pump to become unoccupied.
I noticed at one pump the person parked, got out, and went into the store. I thought to myself somewhat aggravated, that if they had either got gas first and then pulled out of the way, or pulled up to the store first, I would have fueled up and left before they even came back out. But, I half-heartedly blew it off and waited.
Then, as one fuel-getter finished pumping their gas, I shifted to drive and eased forward to the pump, leaving a little room so they could get out easily when they were to drive off.
And this lady comes screeching in right behind them.
Like, she had to practically slam on the brakes to stop, ignoring me all together. The car in front of her then had to maneuver between two other vehicles to get out. Then she pulled in, parked, and went inside the store.
“Really?” That is what I said very loudly in my truck that no one could hear outside. But I did say it very loudly and it made me feel a little better.
Now I have mentioned in a recent column how cairns, or pretend cairns actually since they do not necessarily mark anything, have become a pet peeve of mine. I think they tend to "dirty’"up the landscape, seeing these giant stacks of rocks that serve no purpose.
Well, leave it to just a few short weeks for me to really get aggravated about something. Let’s go back a couple of years. I was in Cuyahoga National Park in Ohio. I hiked a trail to where a nice picturesque waterfall was to be flowing. The hike was roughly a mile and had about a 600 feet elevation difference from start to the waterfall.
After making the hike with several dozens of pounds of camera equipment, I finally arrived to what was labeled as a beautiful waterfall. Except it wasn’t. Someone had come in with spray paint and painted on the boulders and rocks that made up the waterfall several non-works of art. In fact, looking at the waterfall would likely require a R-rating if it were made into a motion picture. To top it all off, the paint cans were left scattered along the shoreline.
This finally brings us to present day and my newest aggravation. I’m out west on a shoot and my travels bring me within seven miles of Dinosaur National Monument in Utah. Now who can turn down dinosaurs. Add in the geek in me and you know I had to take the short detour.
On a couple of short hikes were petroglyphs that were made between 800 and 1500 years ago. And they were in a simple four-letter word, COOL. These were not just scratches on rocks. These were divoted, carved depictions of both humans and beasts. Maybe they were humans. The History Channel prefers to think of them as Ancient Aliens, but that is another subject.
Right beside these depictions, and sometimes through them, were much more recent depictions of someone who loved someone else. How do I know? Because I don’t think they were using the same lettering system we use now to engrave three-letter initials with a heart and another set of three-letter initials. And I became aggravated.
Sure, technically speaking someone 1500 years ago defaced a perfectly good rock that we still have to suffer through looking at today. But I don’t think the added work on the rocks within the last few years carries any resemblance on what the historical record will mean in another 1500 years.