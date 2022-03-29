 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marlboro County Football Coach

Bobby Collins leaving Marlboro County for reigning state champion South Pointe

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. -- Bobby Collins is leaving his post as athletic director/football coach at Class 3A Marlboro County High School to become football coach at reigning 4A state champion, South Pointe.

“Our football program is a real point of pride for our community,” SPHS athletic director Carlos Richardson said in a statement. “We were honored to have so many qualified candidates express interest in the job. Coach Collins has a solid track record and great energy. I’m confident he will continue the momentum this program is enjoying.”

Marlboro County is on its second coaching search since 2019, when two-time state championship-winning coach Dean Boyd left the school to coach at his alma mater, York. After Collins replaced Boyd at Marlboro, the Bulldogs reached the playoffs twice.

“We are excited to welcome coach Collins to the Rock Hill Schools community,” stated Tommy Schmolze, superintendent for York County School District 3, in a news release. “We believe his extensive experience, both coaching and playing football, will help him connect with the Stallion team and continue the legacy of excellence for our student athletes at South Pointe.”

At South Pointe, Collins replaces DeVonte Holloman, who joined the University of South Carolina football team's support staff.

Collins has ties with the Rock Hill/North Carolina area. He earned the Region 3A coach of the year title twice and tri-county coach of the year three times. He also earned the 2012 I-MECK Conference Coach of the Year as head football coach in Cornelius, N.C.

Prior to coaching Marlboro County, Collins coached Lancaster's football team to four state appearances during a five-year span.

Collins started his coaching career as a grad assistant at South Carolina State, where he was an All-American as a player.

BOBBY COLLINS.jpg

Collins
0 Comments

Tags

