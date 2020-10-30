Both 2021 Darlington NASCAR weekends to include Xfinity Series races

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, Darlington Raceway expands to host two scheduled Xfinity races on May 8, 2021 and Sept. 4, 2021. This will be the first time The Lady in Black has been announced on the NASCAR schedule to host two Cup and Xfinity Series race weekends since 2004.

Darlington will host a fall Xfinity Series race for the seventh consecutive season on Saturday, Sept. 4. The Xfinity Series race will join the famed Southern 500® Cup Series Playoff race over Labor Day weekend on Sept. 4-5, 2021. The Cup and Xfinity Series have raced at Darlington on the traditional Labor Day weekend since 2015. The track Too Tough To Tame previously hosted a fall Xfinity Series race from 1983-2004.

Darlington will host a spring Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Xfinity Series will join the Cup Series to compete over Mother’s Day Weekend. The Lady in Black hosted spring Xfinity Series races from 1982-2014 and 2020.

The schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup and Xfinity Series races will also be announced at a later date.

2021 Cup Series and Xfinity Series tickets are available for purchase via phone at 866-459-7223 or online at darlingtonraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.