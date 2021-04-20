Boykin's HRs help power West Florence's win over Hannah-Pamplico

Ali Meeker closed the game with a scoreless sixth inning for West Florence.

“I was proud of my girls – proud of the way we played from start to finish,” Perkins said. “Pitching, hitting and defense were all on point tonight.”

The game turned during the bottom of the second inning when two Raider errors and some two-out hitting from the Knights led to an eight-run outburst.

West Florence was up 1-0 when Meeker’s single to center scored Annalia Cooke with two down. After one H-P miscue doubled the score to 4-0, Boykin hit her first long ball of the night – a two-run shot to left that made it 6-0 in favor of West Florence.

Amaura Burgess then reached on an error and stole second, and Abby Gibbs singled home Burgess. She eventually came home to score as well via an error and a passed ball as the Knights went up 8-0.

“After having a chance to make the third out, they got another six or seven runs,” Raiders coach Kirk Mays said. “We can’t give people extra outs. We haven’t been doing that this year, but it kind of snowballed on us tonight.”

Boykin wound 2 for 3 and drove in three runs as part of a 12-hit attack for the Knights. She added a solo home run in the fourth that made it 10-0 at the time.