Boykin's HRs help power West Florence's win over Hannah-Pamplico

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s softball team has been in the zone in its past three games.
The Knights have scored at least 11 runs in all three games and have allowed only two runs total.
It’s fun to watch, coach Aundres Perkins said, and Monday’s 11-1 victory over Hannah-Pamplico in six innings was just the latest example.
Mia Boykin hit two home runs and West Florence scored eight runs in the second inning for its third consecutive victory to improve to 10-3 overall with a Friday game at East Clarendon next on the schedule.
“Right now the girls are locked in and they’re having fun – that’s all on them,” Perkins said. “Hats off to my assistant coaches, because everybody’s doing their job and having fun.
“When you do that, this is the result you get.”
It’s also a byproduct of all three phases of the game being in sync. West Florence committed no errors in the field, and starting pitcher Annie Ruth Eliason allowed only one run and three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in five solid innings of work.
She had allowed only one hit through the first four innings and no runs before H-P’s Riley Calcutt broke up the shutout with an RBI single in the fifth.
Ali Meeker closed the game with a scoreless sixth inning for West Florence.
“I was proud of my girls – proud of the way we played from start to finish,” Perkins said. “Pitching, hitting and defense were all on point tonight.”
The game turned during the bottom of the second inning when two Raider errors and some two-out hitting from the Knights led to an eight-run outburst.
West Florence was up 1-0 when Meeker’s single to center scored Annalia Cooke with two down. After one H-P miscue doubled the score to 4-0, Boykin hit her first long ball of the night – a two-run shot to left that made it 6-0 in favor of West Florence.
Amaura Burgess then reached on an error and stole second, and Abby Gibbs singled home Burgess. She eventually came home to score as well via an error and a passed ball as the Knights went up 8-0.
“After having a chance to make the third out, they got another six or seven runs,” Raiders coach Kirk Mays said. “We can’t give people extra outs. We haven’t been doing that this year, but it kind of snowballed on us tonight.”
Boykin wound 2 for 3 and drove in three runs as part of a 12-hit attack for the Knights. She added a solo home run in the fourth that made it 10-0 at the time.
Gibbs had three hits and Madi Dubose finished with two hits along with Ali Meeker.