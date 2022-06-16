Bradley Knox named Darlington's assistant A.D.

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington High School's athletic department named boys' basketball coach, Bradley Knox, also as the new assistant athletic director

Bradley Knox is a native of Darlington. In nine years spent as a coach, Knox has worked with students in football, cross country, tennis, volleyball, soccer, girls' basketball, boys’ basketball and track and field.

Knox brings familiarity to the community as a graduate of the school. In 2021, Knox was named 2021 Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year.

Knox earned a bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Claflin University, a Masters of Science in Special Education from Capella University, and a Masters of Education in Educational Leadership from American College of Education.

Knox is now pursuing a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from American College of Education. In addition, he is a Registered Athletic Administrator through National Interscholastic Athletic Administrator Association.

“I am looking forward to working with all student athletes and coaches," Knox stated. "Darlington High School is a great place to be. I look forward to growing in this role.”