Bradley Knox new Darlington boys' basketball coach

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Darlington High's Bradley Knox, the reigning Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year, will now see if he can achieve the same success with Falcon boys.
He was announced Monday as the person who will replace Anthony Heilbronn, who will be North Myrtle Beach's athletic director next school year.
During the 2020-21 campaign, Knox's squad did not get to play its first game until February and still reached the region tournament and Class 4A, lower-state final.
"Coach Knox has done and excellent job leading our Lady Falcons program for the past five years," Darlington principal Cortney Gehrke said. "He stepped in to assist with cross-country and lead our boys' tennis team this year as well. He is dedicated to seeing the young men and women of Darlington be successful both in the classroom and in athletics. We know he is going to do a great job as our new head coach for the boys' basketball program."
