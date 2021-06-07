 Skip to main content
Brian Hennecy new Marion football coach
Brian Hennecy new Marion football coach

MARION, S.C. -- Brian Hennecy has been promoted from assistant coach/offensive coordinator to football coach at Marion High School.

He replaces Randall State, who resigned earlier this year, after coaching the Swamp Foxes to last year's SCHSL Class 2A title game.

