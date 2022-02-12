Brian Smith excited to be football coach for new Kingstree Blazers

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Brian Smith said he's excited to be football coach for the Kingstree Blazers: The new school this fall resulting from the merging of the Williamsburg County School District's Kingstree and C.E. Murray high schools.
Smith, who was C.E. Murray's coach last fall and coached the War Eagles to a state final in 2015, said he is planning to be the new program's coach after Williamsburg County School District superintendent Rose Wilder reportedly stated to The Kingstree News Smith would be the coach.
Smith, on Saturday, said Wilder hasn't communicated with him about him getting the job, but he is moving forward as if that's the case.
"I have not had the chance to meet with Dr. Wilder, but I respect her decision," said Smith, the Morning News' 2015 Football Coach of the Year. "I respect her greatly and respect the things she's done for the district. I look forward to it."
Smith also confirmed the Kingstree News' recent report of the new school's name and nickname.
Smith said the program most likely would be in Class 2A, although the South Carolina High School League would have the final say.
"It will be good not only for athletics, but academics. It will be a great thing for the county," Smith said. "I love C.E. Murray just like anybody else, but it was time. It's time to try something different and move forward and move our county forward. We're in the business of helping kids reach their dreams and goals. We weren't able to do that on a large scale separately. It's better to do it together. Our slogans can be, 'Better together,' and 'Blazing a new trail.'"
Smith said it's not certain who will be the new school's athletic director.
"That will be (Wilder's) decision," said Smith, currently C.E. Murray's athletic director.
Kingstree also had a quality coach this past fall in Randall State, who guided Marion to the 2020 Class 2A final. Smith said he's open to having State (2020 Morning News Football Coach of the Year) on his coaching staff.
"I'm open to giving anybody a chance, but (State) might have other plans," Smith said.
Smith then talked about his vision for the Blazers.
"I want to do whatever I can to help our kids reach their dreams and goals," Smith said. "That's No. 1. That's our job as coaches. If we do that, we'll be successful. Sports is not life or death, but we want to be the best that we can be. We're seeking to be the best.
"This will be my last football job," he added. "I'm close to getting the degree that would make me a certified superintendent if I wanted to do that one day. I'm going to retire a Blazer in my football career. I've probably got 10 coaching years left in me, and we're going to try to make the team as best as it can be, then it will be time for someone else to take over. Then, I'll go off into the sunset knowing I tried my hardest."