Brian Smith excited to be football coach for new Kingstree Blazers

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Brian Smith said he's excited to be football coach for the Kingstree Blazers: The new school this fall resulting from the merging of the Williamsburg County School District's Kingstree and C.E. Murray high schools.

Smith, who was C.E. Murray's coach last fall and coached the War Eagles to a state final in 2015, said he is planning to be the new program's coach after Williamsburg County School District superintendent Rose Wilder reportedly stated to The Kingstree News Smith would be the coach.

Smith, on Saturday, said Wilder hasn't communicated with him about him getting the job, but he is moving forward as if that's the case.

"I have not had the chance to meet with Dr. Wilder, but I respect her decision," said Smith, the Morning News' 2015 Football Coach of the Year. "I respect her greatly and respect the things she's done for the district. I look forward to it."

Smith also confirmed the Kingstree News' recent report of the new school's name and nickname.

Smith said the program most likely would be in Class 2A, although the South Carolina High School League would have the final say.