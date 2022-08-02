Brice Garand promoted to FDTC softball's full-time coach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Brice Garand was recently promoted to coach of Florence-Darlington Tech’s softball team after guiding the Stingers on an interim basis to a 10-game winning streak and Region X tournament runner-up finish.

“I said, ‘Yes,’ immediately,” Garand said. “There was no question to it, as far as what went through my mind when I was offered the job. I don’t think even now that it has hit me. The fact I’m even talking about this, I’m blessed and excited for the opportunity.”

The Stinger softball program, which is moving this upcoming season from NJCAA Division II to I, finished 27-18 last spring. Despite that success during a campaign in which she didn’t expect to become an interim coach, Garand is still processing things.

The former FDTC standout didn’t even think, at first, she’d get the full-time job after being an assistant since 2018.

“Honestly, I doubt myself a lot,” Garand said. “I think that’s just part of who I am; I think I can always be better. We had a good end to last season. And once the season came to a conclusion, I did all I could in recruiting and working in the program to hopefully land the position.”

While Garand settles in, she is content.

“I definitely feel this is where I’m meant to be,” Garand said. “I’ve been with the program for almost six years, now. This is where I wanted to end up. Florence has something special about it with all the softball talent in this area. Just to be a part of that and have a chance to do something great with that is truly something special.”

Garand certainly loves coaching.

“With every year, as a coach, you learn something new,” she said. “As the coach, our expectations are going to be the same as they have always been. With our move to Division I, that’s going to bring some challenges. But that means we’ll just have to work harder, and the athletes we have coming in are up for the challenge. Keeping excellence on the field and in the classroom will remain the goals, for sure.”

Obviously, Garand has the big picture in mind.

“I get the opportunity to teach and coach someone. And just, honestly, that means so many things,” Garand said. “The opportunity to coach young women at this age is not just about developing them as athletes. It’s also about developing young women and getting them to explore their passions for the game.

“That’s something that is fun to watch,” she added. “Always aiming for the top and watching them grow is the best.”