 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brumfield, Coker lead Trinity Collegiate cross-country at Chapin
0 comments
Prep Cross-Country

Brumfield, Coker lead Trinity Collegiate cross-country at Chapin

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
TRINITY COLLEGIATE tc LOGO

CHAPIN, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate's Brook Brumfield placed 68th overall at Saturday's Mike Moore Murray Invitaitonal with a five-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 40 seconds.

Kate Coker, meanwhile, was the Titan girls' best finisher at 145th with a time of 24:18.

GIRLS

Kate Coker (145th, 24:18); Bryce Christian (153rd, 28:17); Liza Commander (159th, 30:14)

BOYS

Brook Brumfield (68th, 17:40); Weaver Whitehead (138th, 19:30); Sully Epps (146th, 19:55); Ray Winegard (154th, 20:20); John Epps (170th, 23:19); Caulder Christian (171st, 24:44).

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert