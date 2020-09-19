Brumfield, Coker lead Trinity Collegiate cross-country at Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate's Brook Brumfield placed 68th overall at Saturday's Mike Moore Murray Invitaitonal with a five-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 40 seconds.
Kate Coker, meanwhile, was the Titan girls' best finisher at 145th with a time of 24:18.
GIRLS
Kate Coker (145th, 24:18); Bryce Christian (153rd, 28:17); Liza Commander (159th, 30:14)
BOYS
Brook Brumfield (68th, 17:40); Weaver Whitehead (138th, 19:30); Sully Epps (146th, 19:55); Ray Winegard (154th, 20:20); John Epps (170th, 23:19); Caulder Christian (171st, 24:44).
