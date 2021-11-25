Bryson Graves' heroics secure Turkey Shootout title for West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence was the lone Turkey Shootout team missing starters because they’re still playing football.
The two remaining starters, Bryson Graves and Valerian Bruce, did their part, and the Knights got key support from others, and coach Kevin Robinson’s Knights rallied from a 16-point deficit to win 63-62 over Darlington in Wednesday’s championship game.
Graves not only made what turned out to be the winning basket, a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left, he thwarted a Falcon inbounds pass with less than two seconds left to preserve the victory.
“We played as a team; I love that,” said Graves, who finished Wednesday’s game with 23 points. He, along with Bruce (22), was named to the all-tournament team. “That’s one of our biggest wins, knowing we didn’t have our full team, and they had their full team.”
While West missed its three other projected starters (Deuce Hudson, Darren Lloyd and Avion McBride), a change in defensive strategy turned the tide after Darlington extended its lead early in the second half to 36-20. After the Knights went to a full-court press, they quickly got back into the game.
Two 3-pointers by Bruce helped get West within 36-30, with his latter rolling around the rim before falling in.
“We were a little tired; they were running us to death,” Graves said. “At halftime, we said something needed to be done. We didn’t care about the score. And as soon as you know it, we’re back in the game. With good defense, we knew we were going to come through.”
That’s exactly what Robinson was looking for.
“We wanted to give Darlington a different look and turn up the defensive intensity,” Robinson said. “Our motto is heart, effort and intensity. Once we dug in defensively, I knew we had a chance.”
After a 3-pointer by the Falcons’ Braxton Isaac helped stretch his team's lead back to 47-34, West then went on a 15-2 run to tie it at 49 on a Graves layup with 6:45 left. Then, an inside basket by Fabbiaun Dozier gave the Knights their first lead since 1-0. Dozier finished with 13 points.
West’s lead never grew larger than four, and Darlington made one final push while going on a 6-0 run to take the lead on a basket by Dominic Cotton with 42 seconds left.
After calling time out, West set up Graves’ heroics.
“That’s a play we call ‘Kansas,’” Robinson said. “We work on it every day in practice for moments like that. Bryson stepped up as well as he should. Big-time players make big-time shots. And, he had being doing it the whole game. I wouldn’t expect anything less from him.”
Graves felt the same way.
“I’m going to make this, and I made it,” Graves said. “No celebration needed. I knew I was going to make it.”
After Graves’ basket, the final 26 seconds were far from routine -- from missed free throws to inbounds passes going out of bounds on the other end, and even a chance at a wide-open West layup nullified by a double-dribble. That gave Darlington one final possession, with 1.9 seconds left.
Graves then obstructed the Falcons’ inbound pass, and that was the ballgame.
“(West) stepped up in the second half,” Darlington coach Bradley Knox said. “That was a good game for our kids. We’re young; we’ve got some guys that had never played before. For us to come in here in a hostile environment and in front of a good crowd and just play before Thanksgiving, we’re thankful for that. I’m proud of these kids. We’re going to get better, and we’re going to learn from this. And it’s going to build our character.”
Cotton led the Falcons with 18 points, followed by Keenan Dubose with 13 and Qua’liek Lewis with 10. Cotton was named to the all-tournament team.
D;30;32--62
W;20;43--63
DARLINGTON (62)
Keenan Dubose 13, Isaac 5, Qua’liek Lewis 10, Keith 8, Green 4, Williams 4, Dominic Cotton 18.
WEST FLORENCE (63)
Valerian Bruce 22, Taylor 4, Fabbiaun Dozier 13, Askew 1, Bryson Graves 23.