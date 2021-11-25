Bryson Graves' heroics secure Turkey Shootout title for West Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence was the lone Turkey Shootout team missing starters because they’re still playing football.

The two remaining starters, Bryson Graves and Valerian Bruce, did their part, and the Knights got key support from others, and coach Kevin Robinson’s Knights rallied from a 16-point deficit to win 63-62 over Darlington in Wednesday’s championship game.

Graves not only made what turned out to be the winning basket, a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left, he thwarted a Falcon inbounds pass with less than two seconds left to preserve the victory.

“We played as a team; I love that,” said Graves, who finished Wednesday’s game with 23 points. He, along with Bruce (22), was named to the all-tournament team. “That’s one of our biggest wins, knowing we didn’t have our full team, and they had their full team.”

While West missed its three other projected starters (Deuce Hudson, Darren Lloyd and Avion McBride), a change in defensive strategy turned the tide after Darlington extended its lead early in the second half to 36-20. After the Knights went to a full-court press, they quickly got back into the game.

Two 3-pointers by Bruce helped get West within 36-30, with his latter rolling around the rim before falling in.