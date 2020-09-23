Bulldogs look for offense to lighten load on young defense

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – The 2019 season was one of new beginnings for the Marlboro County High School football team.

After 22 seasons, Dean Boyd was no longer on the sidelines as Bobby Collins took the reins. The Bulldogs went 3-8 in his first season with a berth in the Class 4A state playoffs.

This season will mark another new beginning as the Bulldogs drop back to Class 3A for the first time since 2016 and look to get back to their winning ways.

“Every bus ride we take this year is going to be an hour and a half, at least,” Collins said as his team will face region foes Manning, Lakewood and Camden on the road this year. “So we’re going to have to get off the bus and just worry about Marlboro County. We can’t worry about anything else anyone else does. We’re going to make sure we do all the little things right.”

Doing the little things will be especially key in a season like this where most teams will have had little practice time or scrimmages when the season begins.