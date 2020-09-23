Bulldogs look for offense to lighten load on young defense

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. – The 2019 season was one of new beginnings for the Marlboro County High School football team.
After 22 seasons, Dean Boyd was no longer on the sidelines as Bobby Collins took the reins. The Bulldogs went 3-8 in his first season with a berth in the Class 4A state playoffs.
This season will mark another new beginning as the Bulldogs drop back to Class 3A for the first time since 2016 and look to get back to their winning ways.
“Every bus ride we take this year is going to be an hour and a half, at least,” Collins said as his team will face region foes Manning, Lakewood and Camden on the road this year. “So we’re going to have to get off the bus and just worry about Marlboro County. We can’t worry about anything else anyone else does. We’re going to make sure we do all the little things right.”
Doing the little things will be especially key in a season like this where most teams will have had little practice time or scrimmages when the season begins.
“I think the teams that stick to the fundamentals and rely on things like special teams, not turning the ball over and playing good defense are going to do well,” Collins said. “I don’t personally think there’s going to be many close games in high school football this year. A team is either going to win big or lose big.
“We’re just trying to be on the side that wins big.”
Offense
Marlboro County will look to rely on an offense that returns a number of key players across the board. Senior 300-pound lineman Khalid Roberts is one of three returning linemen as well as tight end Bennie Thomas.
The receiving corps is also stacked with three returnees in Jason Brown, Anari Brown and Cyheim Gandy. Combined with running backs D.J. Hicks and Natorion Watson, there are plenty of weapons on offense for the Bulldogs, Collins said.
“We’ve got a lot coming back on offense, so our biggest thing is to put those guys in the right positions and score some points,” Collins said.
Marlboro does have another quarterback battle on its hands. A trio of players filled the role at different times last year, but Jesse Williams and Hakeem Stanback are battling it out for the starting role this time. Both are seniors.
“Jesse plays baseball for us and Hakeem is just a dedicated football guy, Collins said. “They kind of both let the game come to them, so I’m excited to see how it plays out before we go face Manning.”
Defense
Defensively, experience resides in the secondary as Ernest Pierce, Jacardio Riggins and Elijah Reid are all back for their senior seasons.
The defensive line and the linebacking corps, however, will feature a number of first-year starters who are still battling it out for starting roles.
“There are unknowns on the defensive side of the ball,” Collins said. “We’re going to feel our way through all season to find the guys who are going to get in there and compete and be the most consistent.
“We’re going to put the best 11 on the field on defense and special teams to give us a chance to be successful.”
