Carolina Academy loses in SCISA Class 2A state final

Things did not get any better in the third quarter as the Eagles added 19 more unanswered points. The first 12 points were indirect and direct results of Carolina Academy turnovers. After recovering an early Bobcat fumble, Jackson Lanier caught a 20-yard TD pass from Blackshear. After Peduzzi returned a Joye interception 55 yards for a score, the Bobcats then attempted to go for it in its own territory. After Hilton Head Christian stopped that, Lanier eventually powered his way into the end zone from the 2 to give the Eagles their 35-0 lead.

But Joye is proud of other acts of resilience than two fourth-quarter touchdowns. After his team was unable to play for a month because of COVID-19-related situations, just the fact the Bobcats made it to Saturday’s state final was quite a feat.

“I told my kids after the game that we’re blessed to be able to make it to this game,” T.J. Joye said. “We were out four games, and we didn’t even play for a month. We did a lot of praying that we would finish the season, and we did. And look where we are. And to be honest with you, we beat some teams we were not supposed to beat.