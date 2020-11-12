Carolina Academy once again has eyes on a state football final

LAKE CITY, S.C. — Carolina Academy’s Bobcats are in another SCISA state semifinal under coach T.J. Joye. While he praises his program’s consistency on advancing that far, he also had a grim reminder for his players.
“We haven’t been able to win the big one,” said Joye, who has coached his program to three state runner-up finishes in 8-man football (1996, ’99, 2014).
Although the Bobcats do own an 11-man state crown from 1979, and 8-man state titles from 1992 and ’93, they want to win a state championship for Joye, who has been the program’s coach since 1996 and is stepping down after this season to focus on becoming Florence County’s next sheriff.
His team has another chance to win a “big one” Friday as it hosts Orangeburg Prep in 11-man action at 7:30 p.m. The winner advances to the SCISA Class 2A final Nov. 21 at noon at Charleston Southern University. In 2019, Carolina Academy lost in the Class A semifinals to eventual runner-up, Bethesda Academy
If the Bobcats are going to win this year’s semifinal in 2A, according to Joye, they are going to have to have success running the ball with the likes of running backs Austin Brown and George Wilder. While Joye has confidence in quarterback Matthew Joye tossing the ball to receivers such as Matt Gaskins, Christopher Jernigan and Cade Castles, the biggest key will be in the trenches.
“Just block, that’s the thing to do up front,” Joye said. “We’ve got to block and stay with our blocks and execute to get to the second level. If we do that, we’ve got the running backs who can do the job. But you can put Herschel Walker back there, and if the line doesn’t block, you’re not going to get anything. We’ve just got to get off the football and block.”
Case in point: When the Bobcats blocked well last week during their win over Hilton Head Prep, they finished with 411 rushing yards — with Brown rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown, and Matthew Joye rushing for 164 and two TDs.
It also helps when the defense is playing its best ball.
“They’ve played aggressive,” Joye said. “When I make the balls, they’re disciplined in how they stick with it. I’m very proud of the team. Our offense IS our defense because everybody plays both ways.”
It’s important for teams with rushing teams to start strong, especially in a game like tonight where the stakes are high.
“All quarters are important. But in the first quarter, we’ve got to come out strong,” T.J. Joye said. “If we don’t come out with some fire, it will be a long night.”
