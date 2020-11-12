Carolina Academy once again has eyes on a state football final

“Just block, that’s the thing to do up front,” Joye said. “We’ve got to block and stay with our blocks and execute to get to the second level. If we do that, we’ve got the running backs who can do the job. But you can put Herschel Walker back there, and if the line doesn’t block, you’re not going to get anything. We’ve just got to get off the football and block.”

Case in point: When the Bobcats blocked well last week during their win over Hilton Head Prep, they finished with 411 rushing yards — with Brown rushing for 156 yards and a touchdown, and Matthew Joye rushing for 164 and two TDs.

It also helps when the defense is playing its best ball.

“They’ve played aggressive,” Joye said. “When I make the balls, they’re disciplined in how they stick with it. I’m very proud of the team. Our offense IS our defense because everybody plays both ways.”

It’s important for teams with rushing teams to start strong, especially in a game like tonight where the stakes are high.

“All quarters are important. But in the first quarter, we’ve got to come out strong,” T.J. Joye said. “If we don’t come out with some fire, it will be a long night.”

