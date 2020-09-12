Carolina Academy rolls past Spartanburg Christian

“We ran the ball very well, but the offensive line did a very good job, as well,” Joye said.

Brown set the tone with his first two rushes totaling 50 yards. But Wilder took over from there, as he rushed for first-half touchdowns of 4, 9, 30 and 64 yards. His jaunt of 64 yards gave the Bobcats a 33-0 halftime lead.

Two of those touchdown drives were set up by turnovers. Markarius Epps recovered the fumble that led to Wilder’s second touchdown. And, Jeremiah Brunson recovered the fumble that led to Wilder's third.

Then, in the third quarter, Wilder scored his defensive touchdown.

“I was very pleased with how we played defense tonight,” Joye said. “We did a good job containing, and the linebackers did a good job, and the front did a good job penetrating and keeping the other team’s line off the linebackers so they could do their job as well.”

The Bobcats didn’t pass the ball much, but quarterback Matthew Joye’s fourth attempt was a 50-yard TD pass to Brunson that accounted for Carolina Academy’s second TD of the game.

Even as Carolina Academy tried to put younger players in the game in the second half, it kept scoring, from Moore to Adam Evans, to even lineman Cooper Teal from the 6.