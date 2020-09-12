Carolina Academy rolls past Spartanburg Christian

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Carolina Academy coach T.J. Joye was careful to praise his team as a whole instead of someone specific.
That’s likely because he didn’t want to leave anyone out.
Because, just about everyone DID contribute.
Three Bobcats rushed for at least 100 yards (the Bobcats rushed for 474 yards, had 535 total offense) on Friday night in a 57-13 victory over visiting Spartanburg Christian, but senior George Wilder did more than rush for 113 yards and four touchdowns on six attempts. Wilder also returned a fumble 40 yards for another score.
And that’s not all.
Senior Austin Brown eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 9:20 left in the first half and finished with 130. And, sophomore Blake Moore scored on a 78-yard TD of his own and finished with 113.
“We’ve got a good, skilled core of running backs. They’re the real deal,” Joye said. “(Brown and Wilder), they’ve been with me for four years. We’ve got some good athletes, but we’ve got some tough challenges ahead of us. We don’t have a lot of numbers. We have 30 on the team. There are but 16 of 17 who play both ways.”
Joye, however, wanted to make sure others were recognized, including those unsung heroes in the trenches – especially after a total offense production of more than 500 yards.
“We ran the ball very well, but the offensive line did a very good job, as well,” Joye said.
Brown set the tone with his first two rushes totaling 50 yards. But Wilder took over from there, as he rushed for first-half touchdowns of 4, 9, 30 and 64 yards. His jaunt of 64 yards gave the Bobcats a 33-0 halftime lead.
Two of those touchdown drives were set up by turnovers. Markarius Epps recovered the fumble that led to Wilder’s second touchdown. And, Jeremiah Brunson recovered the fumble that led to Wilder's third.
Then, in the third quarter, Wilder scored his defensive touchdown.
“I was very pleased with how we played defense tonight,” Joye said. “We did a good job containing, and the linebackers did a good job, and the front did a good job penetrating and keeping the other team’s line off the linebackers so they could do their job as well.”
The Bobcats didn’t pass the ball much, but quarterback Matthew Joye’s fourth attempt was a 50-yard TD pass to Brunson that accounted for Carolina Academy’s second TD of the game.
Even as Carolina Academy tried to put younger players in the game in the second half, it kept scoring, from Moore to Adam Evans, to even lineman Cooper Teal from the 6.
“I’m very proud of this win. It’s a region win, and now we’re going to move on and just keep working hard,” T.J. Joye said.
SC 0 0 7 6 − 13
CA 7 26 12 12 − 57
FIRST QUARTER
CA – George Wilder 4 run (Coleman Johnson kick), 10:09
SECOND QUARTER
CA –Jeremiah Brunson 50 pass from Matthew Joye (Johnson kick), 7:17
CA – Wilder 9 run (kick failed), 4:56
CA − Wilder 30 run (kick failed), 3:05
CA − Wilder 64 run (Johnson kick), :53
THIRD QUARTER
CA − Wilder 40 fumble return (kick blocked), 10:47
SC − Daniel Osborne 63 fumble return (Kendyl Rogers), 4:10
CA – Adam Evans 22 run (kick failed), 1:23
FOURTH QUARTER
CA – Cooper Teal 6 run (run failed), 7:10
SC −Osborne 2 run (kick failed), 2:19
CA—Blake Moore 78 run (run failed), :18
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – SC: Riley McDonald 18-9; Daniel Osborne 15-71; Dre’yon Quattlebaum 2-10; Lance Moon 7-14; Jackson Corpus 1-0. CA: Austin Brown 11-130; Ellis Bradley 3-(-1); George Wilder 6-113; Matthew Joye 5-42; Adam Evans 2-56; Jackson Altman 2-(-5); Blake Moore 6-113; Preston Parkhurst 4-13; Jeremiah Brunson 2-11; Cooper Teal 1-6.
PASSING – SC: Moon 1-4-0-31; CA: Matthew Joye 2-4-0-61.
RECEIVING – SC: Osborne 1-31; CA: Adam Evans 1-11; Brunson 1-50
RECORD: CA 2-0
