Carolina Academy rolls past Spartanburg Christian

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Carolina Academy coach T.J. Joye was careful to praise his team as a whole instead of someone specific.

That’s likely because he didn’t want to leave anyone out.

Because, just about everyone DID contribute.

Three Bobcats rushed for at least 100 yards (the Bobcats rushed for 474 yards, had 535 total offense) on Friday night in a 57-13 victory over visiting Spartanburg Christian, but senior George Wilder did more than rush for 113 yards and four touchdowns on six attempts. Wilder also returned a fumble 40 yards for another score.

And that’s not all.

Senior Austin Brown eclipsed the 100-yard mark with 9:20 left in the first half and finished with 130. And, sophomore Blake Moore scored on a 78-yard TD of his own and finished with 113.

“We’ve got a good, skilled core of running backs. They’re the real deal,” Joye said. “(Brown and Wilder), they’ve been with me for four years. We’ve got some good athletes, but we’ve got some tough challenges ahead of us. We don’t have a lot of numbers. We have 30 on the team. There are but 16 of 17 who play both ways.”