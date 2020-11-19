Carolina Academy rushing trio hopes to have just as big an impact in secondary

LAKE CITY, S.C. – It’s no secret that Matthew Joye, Austin Brown and George Wilder probably will play a huge part Saturday in the SCISA 2A state championship game.
After all, The Carolina Academy senior trio makes up the bulk of the Bobcats’ vaunted rushing attack – accounting for 2,233 of their 2,448 yards on the ground this season.
But if The Carolina Academy is able to topple Hilton Head Christian Academy at noon in North Charleston, some of that group’s biggest stats could come on the defensive side.
Joye, Brown and Wilder make up three of the four defensive backs in the Bobcats secondary, and along with junior Christopher Jernigan, they’ll be tested from the get-go against an Eagles’ offense that likes to throw the ball around.
“We’re just going to have to mix it up on the defensive front and in our coverages,” coach T.J. Joye said. “We play both sides of the ball, and we’ve got some replacements up front to help as far as the defensive line is concerned and we’ve a couple young players that can step up in the secondary.
“But we’ve to buckle up in coverage. It’s a different challenge.”
Hilton Head Christian is the most prolific passing attack the Bobcats’ will have seen since facing Pee Dee Academy. The Carolina Academy was able to keep that offense in check as the Golden Eagles threw for just 64 yards.
“You’ve got to be prepared for the deep ball and stay on them,” cornerback Matthew Joye said. “You want to make sure your defensive line gets pressure on the cornerback and let the DBs cover as best they can.
“I think we’ve got a good secondary and one that can do that.”
The younger Joye has been at the forefront of that with a team-high four interceptions. Wilder leads the group with 45 tackles.
“You’ve got to stay focused and stay on your man,” Wilder said. “They pass the ball a lot, so we’ve got to be looking for the pass.”
And those passes could come from multiple sources. The Eagles' duo of Jace Blackshear and J.P. Peduzzi account for most of the team’s 2,574 yards, but four other players have also at least attempted a pass this season.
Even if The Carolina Academy is able to keep the passing game in check, Hilton Head Christian’s run game has been strong as well – led by Blackshear and Peduzzi who provide double the amount of headaches since both can run as well.
The responsibility of keeping them – and the run game – contained will likely fall on the guys up front for The Carolina Academy.
“Their quarterback likes to roll out and scramble so we’ve got to keep an eye on him,” senior defensive tackle Cooper Teal said. “They’ve got some real athletes, so you’ve got to keep pressure on him or they’ll hit those big plays.
“That’s where they thrive is those big plays, so that’s what we’ve got to try and limit.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!