Carolina Academy rushing trio hopes to have just as big an impact in secondary

“You’ve got to be prepared for the deep ball and stay on them,” cornerback Matthew Joye said. “You want to make sure your defensive line gets pressure on the cornerback and let the DBs cover as best they can.

“I think we’ve got a good secondary and one that can do that.”

The younger Joye has been at the forefront of that with a team-high four interceptions. Wilder leads the group with 45 tackles.

“You’ve got to stay focused and stay on your man,” Wilder said. “They pass the ball a lot, so we’ve got to be looking for the pass.”

And those passes could come from multiple sources. The Eagles' duo of Jace Blackshear and J.P. Peduzzi account for most of the team’s 2,574 yards, but four other players have also at least attempted a pass this season.

Even if The Carolina Academy is able to keep the passing game in check, Hilton Head Christian’s run game has been strong as well – led by Blackshear and Peduzzi who provide double the amount of headaches since both can run as well.

The responsibility of keeping them – and the run game – contained will likely fall on the guys up front for The Carolina Academy.