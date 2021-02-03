 Skip to main content
Carolina Academy's Austin Brown will be a preferred walk-on at The Citadel
Football

Carolina Academy's Austin Brown will be a preferred walk-on at The Citadel

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Carolina Academy star running back Austin Brown will be a preferred walk-on at The Citadel.

Brown was vital in the backfield, as well as the secondary, as the Bobcats reached the SCISA Class 2A state championship final, where they finished as runners-up.

Resized_IMG_0656.jpeg

Brown
Tags

