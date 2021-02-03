Carolina Academy's Austin Brown will be a preferred walk-on at The Citadel
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
FLORENCE, S.C. – NyJae’ Hines’ basket with 1.2 seconds left gave Wilson a 66-64 win at city rival, West Florence, Tuesday night.
TUESDAY'S PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Johnsonville's Lewis reaches pair of milestones in win over Timmonsville
JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville's Quez Lewis set the Flashes' single-game scoring record with 45 points and surpassed 1,000 career points du…
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville Red Foxes were 5-3 when their season was halted because of the pandemic.
FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s girls went on a 13-1 run to close out Monday’s game, rallying from a 10-point deficit to win 45-43 over South Florence on Monday night.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Hannah-Pamplico's boys went on a 19-2 run to start Friday's game against Timmonsville and never looked back, winning 61-…
DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington Falcons look forward not to resuming their season, but to starting it.
FLORENCE, S.C. — After Dennis Worden was laid off in late October from his job, director of marketing for NASCAR’s Mid-Atlantic Region, he waited for the right opportunity.
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Hannah-Pamplico's girls started strong by outscoring Timmonsville 16-6 during Friday's first quarter. That gave the Raid…
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Wilson Tigers are 2-3 and hope to make a postseason push during these next two weeks of Region 6-4A play. As coach Jessic…