Carolina Academy's gambles pay off in 16-14 win over Pee Dee for region crown

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Carolina Academy Bobcats weren’t going to let Pee Dee Academy’s offense beat them Friday night.
Not this time. Not this game.
The Bobcats went for it on fourth down three times in the fourth quarter – including once on their own 20-yard line as they tried to keep the Golden Eagles’ prolific offense off the field as much as possible.
“We gambled, but sometimes you’ve got to gamble in football,” Carolina Academy coach T.J. Joye said.
And sometimes that gamble pays off in a big way. Behind a relentless rushing attack and a very opportunistic defense, Carolina Academy controlled the ball for nearly the entire fourth quarter and most of the second half to come away with a 16-14 victory at Buddy Wallace Field.
It was the Bobcats’ (6-1, 3-1 SCISA Region 2-2A) third consecutive try at topping the Eagles (7-1, 3-1) for the region title, only this time things fell their way as they enter the state playoffs with a No. 1 seed. CA will host Hilton Head Prep next Friday while PDA will host Beaufort Academy.
“Up front the offensive line was blocking well, and I believed in them,” Joye said of his decisions to keep going for it on fourth downs. “We had to run inside a lot because they were defending the outside well. Normally we run a lot of off tackle, but we did a really good job tonight.
“Really proud of them – offensively and defensively.”
The Bobcats' defense came away with three big stops in the second half. The first came in the third quarter when the Eagles were denied on fourth down inside the CA 15-yard line.
The other two were consecutive drives in the fourth quarter that resulted in a fumble and an interception.
“We just didn’t execute when we needed to,” Eagles coach Jonathan King said. “We didn’t make the plays when we needed to and they did. They made a bunch of fourth downs and kept the ball away from us and (controlled) the clock.
“They played a good ball game.”
Carolina Academy quarterback/defensive back Matthew Joye had a hand in most of the big plays, including the two defensive takeaways. He recovered the fumble on the first drive and also intercepted PDA quarterback Hudson Spivey with less than three minutes remaining in the game.
“They beat us three years since I’ve played varsity football and we finally got them,” the younger Joye said afterward. “… Good plays by our defense. I knew I had to guard (Caleb Oakley), and he’s fast, and I was just able to go up and pick the ball off, and I thank God for that.”
Joye also scored both of CA’s touchdowns on two runs, one in the second quarter and one in the third. His 1-yard plunge in the second quarter gave the Bobcats a brief 8-7 lead, and he added a 20-yard TD run in the third quarter. He threw to George Wilder after each TD for the decisive 2-point conversions.
“I knew we could get it the way our line blocked tonight,” the Bobcats' QB said. “It felt good.”
He finished with 63 yards rushing to go along with 88 passing. Wilder had 96 yards rushing and Austin Brown led the way with 129 yards on 24 carries for CA.
Meanwhile the Eagles took advantage of good field position on a couple of occasions, thanks to big kickoff returns.
But Pee Dee, which hadn’t played a game since Oct. 9, had trouble getting its offense in sync for most of the night. It scored on the opening drive of the game behind Oakley’s 2-yard run, but another short Oakley TD run late in the second quarter was the last time the Eagles found the end zone.
“We’re not going to make any excuses,” King said. “We had some pretty big penalties and turned the ball over. … We had three turnovers (one on downs) in the second half, and that’s tough to overcome. You’re not going to beat good football teams like that.”
Coleby Sinclair had 77 yards rushing to lead PDA. Spivey completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards, and Oakley had one reception for 40 yards.
Both teams also had to deal with penalties throughout the night, as 24 flags were thrown during the game.
