Carolina Academy's gambles pay off in 16-14 win over Pee Dee for region crown

“Really proud of them – offensively and defensively.”

The Bobcats' defense came away with three big stops in the second half. The first came in the third quarter when the Eagles were denied on fourth down inside the CA 15-yard line.

The other two were consecutive drives in the fourth quarter that resulted in a fumble and an interception.

“We just didn’t execute when we needed to,” Eagles coach Jonathan King said. “We didn’t make the plays when we needed to and they did. They made a bunch of fourth downs and kept the ball away from us and (controlled) the clock.

“They played a good ball game.”

Carolina Academy quarterback/defensive back Matthew Joye had a hand in most of the big plays, including the two defensive takeaways. He recovered the fumble on the first drive and also intercepted PDA quarterback Hudson Spivey with less than three minutes remaining in the game.

“They beat us three years since I’ve played varsity football and we finally got them,” the younger Joye said afterward. “… Good plays by our defense. I knew I had to guard (Caleb Oakley), and he’s fast, and I was just able to go up and pick the ball off, and I thank God for that.”