Carolina Forest cruises past Wilson 42-6

MYRTLE BEACH -- The Carolina Forest Panthers made sure business was taken care of before the second quarter started in their 42-6 rout of Wilson on Thursday night.

“I think our kids came out ready to play,” Panthers head coach Marc Morris said. “The story tonight was our defense. Those eleven guys got out there and held a good offensive Wilson team scoreless for almost the entire game.”

Things were going the Panthers way right out of the gate. Following a three and out on the first drive for Wilson, the Tigers saw their punt blocked and taken back for six by Jermaine Lewis.

Panthers Adam Janack would intercept Wilson and take the ball inside the 10-yard line. One the next play, Luke Janack scored to make it 14-0 Carolina Forest with less than 9 minutes to go in the first half quarter.

“It just didn’t go our way tonight,” Wilson head coach Derek Howard.

Luke Janack would score his second touchdown of the quarter less than 3 minutes later, dashing 50 yards to the end zone, giving the Panthers had a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

“The Janack brothers do it both ways for us,” Morris said. “It’s a total team effort though. The offensive line does a great job and we got a great set of receivers.”