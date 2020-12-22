Carvers Bay's Mezzatesta reflects on journey as he approaches 300 victories

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – It wasn’t until he was filling out a preseason media form that Jeff Mezzatesta actually realized how close he was to reaching his 300th career victory as a coach.
“I came home and told my wife that I’d been doing this too long,” the Carvers Bay boys’ basketball coach said. “She humbled me really quickly, though. She said, ‘Look at your winning percentage, big guy.’
“I’m blessed that she’s my harshest critic and my biggest fan.”
It’s been that way for the better part of two decades since Mezzatesta first began his coaching journey at Swansea before moving on to Carvers Bay. He’s in his 16th season with the Bears, and barring any more prolonged shutdowns, he probably will reach the milestone victory sometime in the near future.
Carvers Bay is set to begin region play on Jan. 5. The 6-2 Bears have 10 games currently left on the schedule to pick up three more wins under Mezzatesta, who has a career mark of 297-198.
“My wife brought up another good point that I might have made it to 300 sooner if I hadn’t scheduled all of the teams that I did,” Mezzatesta said. “You look at this year and we have Conway and St. James and Socastee and all of these 5A schools. My dad always told me that you use your non-region games to prepare you for region, and I really took that to heart.
“Looking back, I finally put two and two together and said somebody should really talk to that guy who’s making the schedules.”
That’s been part of Mezzatesta’s M.O. through the years, however. Carvers Bay has faced some of the top teams not only in North Carolina and South Carolina but in Maryland as well as Mezzatesta’s home state of West Virginia.
“We’ve been up to Chesapeake Bay and Delaware and that area, and just the number of different teams that we’ve played … I don’t think anybody can ever say our strength of schedule isn’t there,” he said.
Carvers Bay also made its first state championship appearance under Mezzatesta in the 2018 2A title game before falling to Gray Collegiate. While that team, which went 24-3, was a memorable one, individual seasons don’t stand out quite as much as the overall tradition of the program and the bond with the players, he said.
“Really, it’s the program and what the kids have done and what they’ve embraced over the years,” Mezzatesta said. “… Every single one of the kids embraced the cornerstones of our program which were character, pride and tradition. The faces change, but they’ve all come together and put aside themselves to deal with the bigger issue that we’re a family. ...
“Basketball isn’t life, but it teaches life. It teaches you so much about life. That’s what makes sports so great and what makes these times so difficult.”