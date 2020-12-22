Carvers Bay's Mezzatesta reflects on journey as he approaches 300 victories

“Looking back, I finally put two and two together and said somebody should really talk to that guy who’s making the schedules.”

That’s been part of Mezzatesta’s M.O. through the years, however. Carvers Bay has faced some of the top teams not only in North Carolina and South Carolina but in Maryland as well as Mezzatesta’s home state of West Virginia.

“We’ve been up to Chesapeake Bay and Delaware and that area, and just the number of different teams that we’ve played … I don’t think anybody can ever say our strength of schedule isn’t there,” he said.

Carvers Bay also made its first state championship appearance under Mezzatesta in the 2018 2A title game before falling to Gray Collegiate. While that team, which went 24-3, was a memorable one, individual seasons don’t stand out quite as much as the overall tradition of the program and the bond with the players, he said.

“Really, it’s the program and what the kids have done and what they’ve embraced over the years,” Mezzatesta said. “… Every single one of the kids embraced the cornerstones of our program which were character, pride and tradition. The faces change, but they’ve all come together and put aside themselves to deal with the bigger issue that we’re a family. ...

“Basketball isn’t life, but it teaches life. It teaches you so much about life. That’s what makes sports so great and what makes these times so difficult.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.