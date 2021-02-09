Cesare Edwards' 24 points, crucial free throws set stage for Hartsville playoff win over Wilson

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Tuesday was a tale of two halves, with Hartsville pulling away in the first, and Wilson surging in the second. After trailing by as many as 12 points, the Tigers took their first lead, 50-48, with 4:49 left in their Region 6-4A playoff game.
But with the game tied at 54, two free throws by the Red Foxes’ Cesare Edwards and another by Jamari Briggs were enough to secure a 57-55 win. It only remained secure after Wilson’s Brycen Boone drew a foul with .6 seconds left while shooting from 3-point range. With the chance to make three free throws and give Wilson the win, his first attempt hit the back of the rim. His other went off the rim. Then, Boone attempted to force a miss off the rim and a putback to send the game in overtime, but it didn’t work, and Hartsville was only then able to catch its breath and start thinking about Wednesday's region semifinal game at North Myrtle Beach. The loser of Wednesday's game will be the region's third seed and contender for an at-large bid for state.
"I thought (Tuesday's) game was over. I thought they were going to win it right there," Hartsville coach Yusuf English said. "It was just a lack of discipline on our part to make that foul, so I thought the game would be over."
It's still going to take a few hours for English to put Tuesday's win behind him, considering the reason why he said his team won.
"Luck. I'm not going to lie to you," English said, laughing. "We legitimately did everything to lose that game. I don't know if it's destiny, or whatever it is. But God was on our side tonight."
Edwards finished the game with 24 points, 15 of which were scored during the first half. Seven of his nine points after that were from the free-throw line. Briggs and DeAndre Huggins also finished the game in double figures, with 14 and 11, respectively.
Wilson found ways to frustrate Edwards, a Xavier signee, after halftime, and create opportunities to get back into the game. After rallying to get within 34-29 at halftime, a 3-pointer by Wilson’s Dominick Jones sent the message this game would be close until the end. Boone also had a lot to do with Wilson's late-game run, as he scored all nine of his points after halftime.
Trailing 46-43 when the fourth quarter started, Wilson went on a 7-2 run and earned its first lead, 50-48, on a Boone 3-pointer with 4:49 left. Hartsville (5-3) was able to tie it up at 54 on an inside hook by Edwards.
With just more than a minute left, Edwards rebounded a Briggs miss and was fouled on the putback attempt. And that set the stage for Hartsville's win.
"This win means a lot. It means a lot to my team, for their ability to believe in each other and stay together," English said. "That's the one thing I can say everybody did tonight. Everybody stuck together, and they did not quit. They did not give up on each other, they patted each other on the back, telling each other we've got it. There was no fighting, no nothing. They did a heck of a job tonight."
Josh Green led Wilson (3-2) with 16 points, followed by Imari Phillips with 13.
"We gave ourselves a chance to win, but we missed a lot of free throws tonight," Wilson coach Carlos Powell said. "And then we lose by two. But my guys fought hard. That's all I can ask for. This was a tough loss. It was real tough."
W;14;15;14;12--55
H;20;14;12;11--57
WILSON (55)
Butler 8, Boone 9, Brown 8, Imari Phillips 13, Josh Green 16, McAllister 1.
HARTSVILLE (57)
Jamari Briggs 14, LeXander 4, Knox 2, Cesare Edwards 24, Foman 2, DeAndre Huggins 11.
RECORDS: W 3-2, H 5-3.