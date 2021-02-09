Cesare Edwards' 24 points, crucial free throws set stage for Hartsville playoff win over Wilson

"Luck. I'm not going to lie to you," English said, laughing. "We legitimately did everything to lose that game. I don't know if it's destiny, or whatever it is. But God was on our side tonight."

Edwards finished the game with 24 points, 15 of which were scored during the first half. Seven of his nine points after that were from the free-throw line. Briggs and DeAndre Huggins also finished the game in double figures, with 14 and 11, respectively.

Wilson found ways to frustrate Edwards, a Xavier signee, after halftime, and create opportunities to get back into the game. After rallying to get within 34-29 at halftime, a 3-pointer by Wilson’s Dominick Jones sent the message this game would be close until the end. Boone also had a lot to do with Wilson's late-game run, as he scored all nine of his points after halftime.

Trailing 46-43 when the fourth quarter started, Wilson went on a 7-2 run and earned its first lead, 50-48, on a Boone 3-pointer with 4:49 left. Hartsville (5-3) was able to tie it up at 54 on an inside hook by Edwards.

With just more than a minute left, Edwards rebounded a Briggs miss and was fouled on the putback attempt. And that set the stage for Hartsville's win.