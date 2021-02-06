Chad McCumbee holds off Josh Berry to win Florence Motor Speedway's IceBreaker

FLORENCE, S.C. — Chad McCumbee played the role of Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the 2004 movie “3.”
In a twist of fate Saturday at Florence Motor Speedway, while McCumbee was charging toward the checkered flag in the season-opening IceBreaker, he was closely followed by a car driven by Josh Berry, and owned by none other than Dale Earnhardt Jr.
A couple of cautions got in McCumbee’s way during the final few laps, preventing a wide margin of victory in Saturday’s 125-lap race. But strong restarts each time — along the outer groove, no less — pushed the Supply, N.C., native to victory and a $5,000 paycheck after starting second.
McCumbee, who with teammate James Pesek placed 10th in the Grand Sport class of the 24 Hours of Daytona last week, earned his win Saturday in a race that ran only 54 minutes.
“I was hoping it was going to be about 45 minutes, but I’ll take it,” McCumbee said, laughing.
Berry, the defending national champion for NASCAR’s Weekly Series Division I for Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports, heralded a No. 8 car with a similar paint scheme to the Mountain Dew designs Earnhardt Jr. drove in Cup races.
While McCumbee enjoyed a big lead with five laps remaining (he led the final 45 laps), the first of Saturday’s two late cautions came out after Justin Johnson spun Bob Saville out.
McCumbee chose to go along the outside on the restart, and it worked.
Then came another wreck, another caution and another restart, this time on Lap 121.
“I was sick to see that caution with four laps to go because my strategy had worked out really well,” McCumbee said.
And like he did the last time, McCumbee chose the outer groove, and it worked like a charm.
“I was able to get good traction on the initial starts and restarts,” McCumbee said. “This place, it’s slick. Not quick, Myrtle Beach (Speedway)-slick, but it’s very slick. I was just able to keep that momentum. I really appreciate Josh running me clean, there. That made all the difference.”
In Victory Lane, finally, McCumbee could relax after Florence Motor Speedway’s first NASCAR-sanctioned race in years.
“I’m very proud of our effort,” he said. “Certainly, I’m not going to be able to run a full season of (Late Model Stock) this year. But this is one race on the calendar I wanted to do. I certainly got the season started off right.”