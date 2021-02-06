Chad McCumbee holds off Josh Berry to win Florence Motor Speedway's IceBreaker

McCumbee chose to go along the outside on the restart, and it worked.

Then came another wreck, another caution and another restart, this time on Lap 121.

“I was sick to see that caution with four laps to go because my strategy had worked out really well,” McCumbee said.

And like he did the last time, McCumbee chose the outer groove, and it worked like a charm.

“I was able to get good traction on the initial starts and restarts,” McCumbee said. “This place, it’s slick. Not quick, Myrtle Beach (Speedway)-slick, but it’s very slick. I was just able to keep that momentum. I really appreciate Josh running me clean, there. That made all the difference.”

In Victory Lane, finally, McCumbee could relax after Florence Motor Speedway’s first NASCAR-sanctioned race in years.

“I’m very proud of our effort,” he said. “Certainly, I’m not going to be able to run a full season of (Late Model Stock) this year. But this is one race on the calendar I wanted to do. I certainly got the season started off right.”

