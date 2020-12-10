Chaos, frustration surround frequent schedule changes in SCHSL basketball

“This is one of those deals where you can’t do it independently. It’s going to have to be done interdependently,” Singleton said. “We’re going to have to do our part, and depend on others to do their part. It doesn’t help for you to do it all day, exactly the way it needs to be done, to do all that you can do, and others are not. It doesn’t help. It requires the work of all of us.

“But we can do EVERYTHING right, and we’re still in this pandemic because we don’t know how it reacts” he added. “If we knew what would stop it, I think we would have already done it. But we just don’t know what would stop it. We’ve tried to mitigate it, and tried to learn from what’s going on. But what’s good today is obsolete tomorrow.”

With that in mind, Singleton once again stressed the importance of those doing all they can do.

“We need to be cautious and go slow and be prepared to be flexible, and then from the very front end, ask, ‘What are we trying to accomplish?’” Singleton said.

He then referred to the summer when even football was in doubt.