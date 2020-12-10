Chaos, frustration surround frequent schedule changes in SCHSL basketball

FLORENCE, S.C. – Games are on, off.
Postponed, canceled.
Welcome to SCHSL basketball in South Carolina.
For many coaches and athletic directors, it’s the most unwelcome of things as they try to keep this season going.
But can it?
These coaches and athletic directors have experienced chaos while trying to keep teams active — but even more important — safe as the pace of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina continues to rise.
This has been quite a challenge because of constant schedule changes as a result of COVID-19 exposures or contact tracing related to an indoor sport.
“It’s been a nightmare,” said Matt Apicella, athletic director at Lake City High School. “First and foremost, you hate it for the kids. But at the same time, everybody understands that health is the No. 1 priority. But it seems like every day, somebody else is calling in (to cancel or postpone a game), and the way these (pandemic) numbers are going up, we have to constantly scramble.”
After South Florence intended to host a girls’/boys’ basketball doubleheader Monday against Lakewood, that was reduced to girls because Lakewood’s boys’ team went into quarantine.
“We’re already one game in, and we’ve already been affected by a COVID cancellation,” South Florence athletic director Cody Slaughter said after Monday’s girls’ game, which the Bruins won. “The virus kind of already has affected our season. Then, you have to rebound quickly to find games to pick up for the ones that have been postponed or canceled.
“This week, it hurt us worse because this was the one where we had non-region games,” he added. “Starting next week, in region competition, if we get postponed, we’ve got to reschedule with the very team that our game got postponed with. And that can be a little harder, especially as you get later into the season and you start running out of time (before the playoffs start).”
Meanwhile, some athletic programs are temporarily shutting down in hopes to help flatten the curve, like Clarendon District 2 until Jan. 4. The Sumter County School District won’t play sports until Jan. 20. And on Thursday, Marlboro County School District said it was shutting down sports through the end of the month.
Then on Friday, another development happened: Florence One Schools announced it will shut down athletics activities (practices, workouts, conditioning, games from Dec. 21 through Jan. 3. Practices can resume Jan. 4, and games Jan. 11.
For now, however, many school programs are still playing, and limiting fan attendance to hopefully help things. For example, Hannah-Pamplico only allows basketball players and cheerleaders for this season to purchase two tickets each for home games, and that’s it. And Lake City’s gym, which has a capacity of 2,000, will allow only 200 for home games right now.
What to make of it?
“I think it’s a little early to kind of know exactly where all of this is taking us,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a Wednesday afternoon interview. “Some teams are not playing because their opponent had to contact-trace.”
Meanwhile, the protocols for flattening the curve are still being stressed.
“We’re going to continue to push the safety practices that need to occur, and the practices that they need to take,” Singleton said. “I sent out a letter, I think last week, that stated since we’re moving to the inside, and with the virus being even more volatile, that we’ve got to be even more diligent in practicing the social distancing, the wearing of masks and sanitizing.”
As he has done since the summer, Singleton has left status of athletic operations to the school districts themselves.
“I still trust our member schools. As I’ve always said, their administrations know their local areas a whole lot better than me,” Singleton said. “I’ve got a state average I can lean to. They’ve got an advantage on me: They’ve got the state average, AND their local situation. So they can make a better decision than I could.
“It’d be challenging to shut everybody down, that everybody can’t play — that because this group can’t play, we’re not going to allow anybody to play. I don’t feel like that’s the answer,” he added.
Therefore, the practices of social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing are harped upon now more than ever.
And as for those schools that did temporarily shut down their sports?
“Not knowing why they did it puts me at a disadvantage to kind of be able to comment one way or the other,” Singleton said. “What’s their reasoning? We make the assumptions that it’s based on the fact that they may have experienced some people that have contracted the virus. But that’s an assumption. Some schools aren’t playing because their opponent can’t play. So, without knowing that, that would make it hard for me to give an opinion.”
What else can be done?
North Carolina public winter-sports athletes this season must wear a mask (no neck gaiters allowed), and there are no opening tip-offs (visiting team will be given the ball on the first alternating possession).
With that in mind, Singleton was asked if mandating facemasks while playing could help.
“We allow it. Whether we require it? I’m not in a health profession, so I don’t know what impact it would have,” Singleton said. “A health professional would be better qualified to speak to that.”
Singleton then talked about logistics if a mask mandate while playing was indeed enforced.
“If it’s required, then who is required to enforce it? Do we ask an official to stop the game if a mask is not on? Is there a penalty?” Singleton said. “What the health professional would say would make all the difference in the world.”
An attempt to get an answer to that from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control was unsuccessful.
But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states: “Wear a mask if feasible, especially when it is difficult to stay less than six feet apart from other people or indoors, for example in close contact sports such as basketball.”
Obviously, a mask is hard to breathe in while running. Therefore, since fall sports, many teams had chosen to instead wear those neck gaiters, which are thinner and offer less protection than a cloth mask.
“We provide the players with neck gaiters,” Slaughter said. “I know the reports come out and say they’re not the best thing in the world. But they’re definitely the easiest when you start talking about basketball because kids can wear them on the court and around their neck. And as soon as they step off the court, they can just throw their masks up. And if they run to a huddle, they can also throw their masks up there.
“There’s some protection there. And if both the kid and the coach are wearing their masks, and if everybody is wearing their masks, that kind of does double duty. We have restrictions in place on when they’re supposed to masks, when they don’t have to have masks on,” he added. “And, I’m now getting ready to go in here and bleach locker rooms, just to be safe. We’re doing a lot of work.”
Apicella, meanwhile, is against wearing masks while playing.
“I don’t support it because of all the cardio those kids put in on the floor. When they come off the floor and sit on the bench, they should have on their masks, as should coaches,’ Apicella said. “But in terms of running up and down the court with a mask on, that brings up another set of concerns.”
So, just follow the safety protocols, right? The problem is that not everyone does it.
“We emphasize wearing masks all the time, and then you look into the stands and you see some people with their masks off, or not wearing them correctly,” Apicella said. “There’s a level of frustration with that. We all have to do our part to give these kids a chance.”
Slaughter shares that frustration.
“I see some teams not wearing masks when they come off the court or sit in the chairs. We keep pushing and pushing for our coaches to keep reminding kids when they come off the court, that the mask has to come up,” Slaughter said.
These same questions were also directed to West Florence athletic director Greg Johnson and Wilson athletic director Derrick McQueen. Neither responded.
It takes a team effort
According to Singleton, it’s going to take a team effort to finish the basketball season. And that goes beyond coaches and players.
“I think it’s a moving target. More and more, it leads to what groups do we think are adding to the challenge? Are people attending, that’s not playing, to the practices. Does that add to the potential of players or coaches getting the virus?,” he said. “Having spectators at the contest? Does that add to the challenge of it? Are kids going home and practicing the safety measures that the schools are requiring them to practice at school? Any of those things that can add to the challenge are things we should pay particular attention to. We’ve got to figure out a way to help address that and try to mitigate the spreading. But it’s so much bigger than whether we play the game or not, or whether we offer the contest or not.”
Singleton continued.
“If we were in a bubble, and the kids and coaches didn’t get to go home, and when they leave school, they go to practice. Then, after practice, we put them back in the bubble? And that’s where they stay until they do it all over again? Then, it’s a lot easier,” Singleton said. “But without that, all those potential interferences — I like to call them distractions — play a role. And the role is bigger because, at the very most, the school gets to see the kids maybe 10 hours. That means there’s 14 hours, though, that exists outside of that.”
But a better team effort can help turn things for the better, according to Singleton.
“This is one of those deals where you can’t do it independently. It’s going to have to be done interdependently,” Singleton said. “We’re going to have to do our part, and depend on others to do their part. It doesn’t help for you to do it all day, exactly the way it needs to be done, to do all that you can do, and others are not. It doesn’t help. It requires the work of all of us.
“But we can do EVERYTHING right, and we’re still in this pandemic because we don’t know how it reacts” he added. “If we knew what would stop it, I think we would have already done it. But we just don’t know what would stop it. We’ve tried to mitigate it, and tried to learn from what’s going on. But what’s good today is obsolete tomorrow.”
With that in mind, Singleton once again stressed the importance of those doing all they can do.
“We need to be cautious and go slow and be prepared to be flexible, and then from the very front end, ask, ‘What are we trying to accomplish?’” Singleton said.
He then referred to the summer when even football was in doubt.
“Our cry over the summer was ‘Just give the kids a chance to play,’” Singleton said. “Even if we have to sacrifice everything else — not health and safety — but everything else we’re used to doing. If we’ve got to sacrifice all of that to give these kids a chance to play, then that ought to be our marching orders through this whole thing. Giving the kids a chance to play means we’re willing to sacrifice attendance, a rigid schedule. It means we’re willing to sacrifice the playoffs.”
Singleton continued.
“Everybody is entitled to a regular season, everybody gets that. It becomes selective once you move beyond that,” he said. “Let’s stand behind that and make our decision – without compromising health and safety – and everything else should be on the table, to the point where it could be financially challenging to some of us.”
For most schools, that “financially challenging” threshold has long been met.
“We’re left wondering how bills will be paid because football floats the ship,” Apicella said. “In football, we only had one home gate, we lost $26,000 in football revenue because of that. And if you take the basketball gate away, we’re wondering how we pay the bills to let these kids play. But again, it all comes back to health and safety because (this pandemic) is real.”
Singleton talked more about the importance of letting kids play.
“The league makes their money through the playoffs, not the regular season,” Singleton said. “But I would venture to say that the membership — and that’s who I speak for — would sacrifice the league funding to give the kids a chance to play.”
Singleton then talked more about why it’s important not to shut down SCHSL basketball until January.
“If we cancel sports, will (the curve) flatten? Are we assured of that?” Singleton asked. “There’s a couple of indictments in that: We’re saying that if we play, we’re contributing to the escalation of (COVID) by playing. We’ve got the same kids. But what are those same kids doing at a different place when they’re not playing that’s going to help us ensure that the curve is flattened?
“If I was sure that was the case, we would be on the front line blocking everybody, saying ‘We need to cancel it. We need to shut it down.’ But we need to be sure of that,” he added. “What if the curve doesn’t flatten? Then, what do we do? What if it still increases in January?”
And February? And what about March?
It’s concerning, for sure.
“I don’t think there are any easy answers,” Apicella said. “Until this vaccine becomes available, then hopefully these numbers slow down. But with the holidays coming, that’s not a real positive outlook right there.”
