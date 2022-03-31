 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree against former basketball coach Andre Weathers dismissed

  • 0
Weathers' educator certificate suspended

Andre Weathers

 MORNING NEWS FILE PHOTO

MARION, S.C. -- All charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, against former Morning News Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year, Andre Weathers, were dismissed. This, per court documents, updated earlier this month.

"We dismissed the charges based on insufficient evidence. We cannot comment beyond that," stated Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the attorney general's office.

Rose Mary Parham, Weathers' attorney, said she's pleased with the outcome.

"We were confident this case would be dismissed, and we are happy our client can move forward with his life," Parham said.

Weathers, who was the 2016 Morning News Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year after guiding Hemingway to the Class A boys' final and also had a successful coaching stint at Marion, was arrested on the eventually dismissed charges on Oct. 28, 2019.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED

WILL BE UPDATED

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL mandates each team must have minority offensive coach for 2022 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert