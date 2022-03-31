Charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree against former basketball coach Andre Weathers dismissed

MARION, S.C. -- All charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, against former Morning News Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year, Andre Weathers, were dismissed. This, per court documents, updated earlier this month.

"We dismissed the charges based on insufficient evidence. We cannot comment beyond that," stated Robert Kittle, spokesperson for the attorney general's office.

Rose Mary Parham, Weathers' attorney, said she's pleased with the outcome.

"We were confident this case would be dismissed, and we are happy our client can move forward with his life," Parham said.

Weathers, who was the 2016 Morning News Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year after guiding Hemingway to the Class A boys' final and also had a successful coaching stint at Marion, was arrested on the eventually dismissed charges on Oct. 28, 2019.

