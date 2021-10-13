Charleston's Sophie Williams happy with first pro main-draw tennis appearance

“I played here two years ago, but I lost in the second round of qualifiers,” said Williams, a University of Florida tennis commit. “Today, I fought from the beginning to the end and gave it all I had.”

Williams is already trying to put herself in position once she enrolls in college in Gainesville, Fla., to also play in pro events in the fall.

“I’m trying to get as many points as I can,” she said. “The goal is to keep growing, and see how many big events I can play in and keep growing. After a few years, maybe if I do well, I can go pro.”

Florence was a short drive. But in July, Williams traveled to play in a tournament in Tunisia.

“Now that was an experience,” Williams said, laughing. “But I think my game has changed a lot in two months. I train in Naples, Fla., half the time. But my dad has ALS, so I want to be home. So this has been way better for my tennis, so it has worked out.”

The proximity of Williams’ tournament also helped her experience a family affair.