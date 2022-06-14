Christian Wolfe resigns as Dillon Christian's football coach, plans to resign as AD at month's end

DILLON, S.C. – Christian Wolfe, who coached Dillon Christian’s football team to SCISA state championships in 2016 and ’17, has resigned as football coach, and plans to resign as athletic director at month's end.

Brent Hardy will be the Warrior football team’s interim football coach this coming season, according to Wolfe, who will remain with the school to just teach physical education.

“It has been a blessing to both me and my family to serve for the past eleven years at Dillon Christian School as athletic director and head football coach,” Wolfe stated in a press release. “I am thankful to have had the opportunity to be part of such a wonderful school and to serve alongside such committed faculty and family members. I am also extremely grateful to Coach (Dee) Conn, the student-athletes, booster club members, volunteer coaches, and parents who so willingly gave great effort and time throughout the years. It certainly takes a committed village to achieve success in any athletic program.”

Wolfe had been associated with Dillon Christian football since the sport was established there in 2003. He was J.V. coach the first seven years, and then coached the final 12 1/2 (Wolfe took over as coach halfway through the 2010 campaign). The Warriors reached the playoffs each year under Wolfe.

“Our athletic program has seen great achievements over the years, all to the glory of God,” Wolfe stated. “The football program won back-to-back state championships in 2016 and 2017. The speed and strength team won four state championships and was state runner-up two years. The basketball program made it to the state semifinals in 2019 and was the state runner-up in 2020. Teams have achieved region championships in multiple sports, including football, boys and girls basketball, and golf. This year, our first student-athlete participated in wrestling and finished as the state runner-up in his weight class. None of this would have been possible without the dedication and commitment of student-athletes and coaches.”

On Tuesday, Wolfe talked more about his decision.

“I had been leaning toward stepping down for a couple of years, now,” Wolfe said. “Really, after my son (Jackson) graduated four years ago, I kind of wanted to step back a little bit, but I kept coaching. I’ve been coaching now for almost 20 years.”

Although the Warriors finished 2-7 last season, Wolfe’s overall coaching career is deemed a success.

“I think the biggest thing I’ll take with me are memories of all the young men who have come through the program from way back,” Wolfe said. “I’ve coached a lot of boys when they were younger that were on the first two state championship teams in 2008 and ’09. Developing young men, just helping them be better young men in life, that’s what I hope I did.”

